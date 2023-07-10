What happened to Ashley Grayson? TikToker's alleged scam explained as she now faces RICO charges 

Ashley Grayson, the popular TikToker, is making headlines after she was slammed with RICO charges recently. While the whole fiasco has been going on for a while now, Black Enterprise recently reported that the influencer has finally been allegedly indicted for the accusations against her.

The whole controversy began after Ashley Grayson claimed that she quit her job in 2017. She then claimed that she had made a million dollars in less than an hour and began scamming people under the guise of teaching them how to do the same. It was later revealed that she got the money because of compensation for an accident that she suffered at her workplace.

Kandi @_Zennifer_ I’m down the rabbit hole of drama on tik tok. This lady Ashley Grayson got called out for being a credit repair scammer (duh), got mad, sued the lady & lost. Then tried to hire someone to murder her & 2 other people. She got a RICO indictment last week. She’s 9 months pregnant 🤦🏽‍♀️ I’m down the rabbit hole of drama on tik tok. This lady Ashley Grayson got called out for being a credit repair scammer (duh), got mad, sued the lady & lost. Then tried to hire someone to murder her & 2 other people. She got a RICO indictment last week. She’s 9 months pregnant 🤦🏽‍♀️

As the intensity of these accusations grew stronger, many social media users stepped forward with similar allegations against Ashley Grayson and claimed that the TikToker scammed them.

To make matters worse, Grayson and her husband have also been accused of hiring a hitman to kill an ex-client, Sherrell Hodge, along with two other people. They allegedly had to take such drastic measures because Hodge and the others, one of whom was also a business coach, were accusing Ashley and spilling the beans on her scam.

Ashley Grayson’s TikTok scam lands her in trouble with authorities

What are the charges against her?

Aphrodite ✨ @BombshellCole Wait! Have y’all been following this Ashley Grayson story?! Her and her husband were indicted by the FBI for racketeering and m*rder. Wait! Have y’all been following this Ashley Grayson story?! Her and her husband were indicted by the FBI for racketeering and m*rder. 😳 https://t.co/Kn6N1hiFqK

Grayson and her husband, Joshua, were officially indicted on June 29, 2023, as per HITC. Furthermore, it is also being reported that the case against the couple has been logged on the Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER), which can be accessed on the website.

It is known that as of now, Ashley and her husband have been indicted on RICO charges on two accounts, racketeering and attempted murder.

While it is unclear if the two have been arrested, HITC reported that Ashley is nine months pregnant, and hence, the sentencing of the couple might be affected due to their baby.

What exactly did Ashley Grayson do?

Sierra Nicole @itsSierraNicole The court doc for Ashley Grayson and her husband Josh indictment for M4H The court doc for Ashley Grayson and her husband Josh indictment for M4H https://t.co/Ffxz84h1F0

In October 2022, Ashley said that she made a million dollars in just 40 minutes - a claim that soon went viral on social media. Distractify reported that she then introduced a whole business coaching platform, Digital Course Recipe, where she allegedly looted people under false assurances of teaching them the secret to making such a big fortune.

However, when her teachings were deemed ineffective by the people who bought the course, it was brought to light that she earned a million dollars as compensation from when she lost one of her fingers due to an accident at work.

For the same, Ashley and her husband are now being indicted on RICO charges, as reports claimed that the two have been accused of racketeering and attempted murder. The latter charge is in connection of the couple's attempt to hire a hitman in order to murder one of their former clients, Sherrell, and two others.

The TikTok scandal has now escalated to such an extent that the FBI has become involved in the matter as well.

At the moment, neither Ashley nor her husband has spoken up against the accusations and the backlash against the alleged fraud. On the other hand, many netizens also related the case to the YSL gang's RICO case, which involved Young Thug, Gunna, and their mates, who were arrested and charged in multiple cases.

Much like Ashley Grayson, YSL, claimed to be a music gang, was indicted on charges of murder, drug dealing, racketeering, forgery, and conspiracy to violate the RICO act.

