“You are already a giant pop star”: BTS’ Jungkook’s fans reassure the SEVEN singer of his star status after his recent Weverse interview

Almost a week into the release of SEVEN, BTS’ Jungkook’s promotional activities are in full swing. The Euphoria singer gave a long and detailed interview to Weverse, HYBE’s fan-community platform wherein fans can interact with their favorite HYBE artists. He dished on the success of his debut solo single, SEVEN, featuring Han So-hee and American rapper Latto, his desire to be recognized as a giant pop star, and pursuing solo activities sans other Bangtan members.

When asked what trusting his instincts means to him and what leads him next, BTS’ Jungkook replied matter-of-factly that he has one solid goal, which is to be a giant pop star.

The interviewer interjected by saying that he is already a giant pop star, to which Bangtan’s maknae promptly said that he’s not there yet. Furthermore, he revealed that this is his ambition, and he’s working steadily towards it.

Q: “Where does trusting your instincts lead you as an artist?”

Jung Kook: “It’s hazy. I just … I only have one, big goal, and it’s to be a GIANT POP STAR. I’m not thinking about what the next concept I pursue is going to be or anything.”

However, ARMYs are in disagreement with BTS’ Jungkook’s words and believe he is already a giant pop star. “You are already a giant pop star”, wrote @CatQue7 in response to his Weverse interview.

CatQue ᵇʸ ʲᵏ @CatQue7 #Jungkook #Seven has been creating its own history unlike anyone has ever seen. Your impact is worldwide due to your humbleness, unique musicality, being an all rounder, and love for your fans. You’re already a giant pop star it’s just the industry is finally getting to see it! twitter.com/_rapperjk/stat…

BTS’ Jungkook’s fans assure him that he is indeed a giant pop star in their eyes

나비.97 (FAN) @maineventjeon to get everything that he deserves, every number one, every record, every milestone, every good and bright thing in this world. I am so proud of our Jungkook seriously..

LETS GET THAT #1 BB HOT100 NEXT!



pic.twitter.com/82cDWcYSd3 I really want this giant pop starto get everything that he deserves, every number one, every record, every milestone, every good and bright thing in this world. I am so proud of our Jungkook seriously..LETS GET THAT #1 BB HOT100 NEXT!

BTS’ Jungkook admitted that going solo after a decade of group activities and promotions with Bangtan, he is nervous about entering uncharted territory. However, he is excited about chapter two and has chosen to trust his instincts going forward.

The Dreamers’ singer reveals that he doesn’t have clarity on what kind of concepts he wants to pursue in the future or what kind of image he wants to showcase to fans. However, he is absolutely clear and sure about one thing: being a giant pop star.

“I only have one, big goal, and it’s to be a giant pop star. I’m not thinking about what the next concept I pursue is going to be or anything. “Seven” wasn’t something I planned in advance either—Producer Bang Si-hyuk just played it for me, and it was so good, I said, ‘Oh, I definitely have to do this one.’ I figured out what kind of promoting I’d do once I decided to do “Seven.” That’s all instinct too.”

The interviewer pointed out that he is already a giant pop star and recognized worldwide; BTS’ Jungkook humbly disagreed, revealing a more ambitious and go-getter side to his personality. He revealed that he has a long way to go to “be more appreciated.”

“I don’t see it that way. I guess it’s just my ambition—the ambition to be more appreciated and be even better. In a word: cool. That’s the whole reason I’m doing this.”

ARMYs jumped into the Euphoria singer’s defense, lavishing praise on him and declaring that he is already a “giant popstar”.

Dani💋@InASubBubble @InASubBubble 🏼



Jungkook mission accomplished, you are the Main Pop Boy, Spotify King, YouTube King, iTunes King, breaking records & rewriting history & bigger than kpop you are undoubtedly a giant pop star #JungKook pic.twitter.com/1tKR3sFJ4g twitter.com/_rapperjk/stat… If you dream it, you can achieve itJungkook mission accomplished, you are the Main Pop Boy, Spotify King, YouTube King, iTunes King, breaking records & rewriting history & bigger than kpop you are undoubtedly a giant pop star

Additionally, his song SEVEN is now the fastest song in Spotify’s history to surpass 100 million streams within 6 days of its release. Fans believe that this is just the beginning of his success as a soloist, and there’s more to achieve. According to Jungkook's own cryptic hints, the singer is preparing for the release of his debut solo album, which he intends to release in the final quarter of the year.

According to HITS Daily Double, his debut solo album will be in English, and BTS’ Jungkook will be assisted by Bang PD, and HYBE America’s CEO Scooter Braun will aid him with that. There is no confirmation on that front yet, but fans are hoping the album includes a generous mix of Korean songs as well.

BTS’ Jungkook stuns in new Weverse photos

BTS’ Jungkook released a new batch of pictures for his Weverse interview. The SEVEN singer showcases his raw and handsome visuals, with his piercings and tattoos clearly visible in the photos. The singer posed with a bunch of props, including flowers and various kinds of plants.

The pictures are available in black and white with pastel and grunge shades, showcasing the versatility of his visuals as well as the two sides to his pop star image. ARMYs believe that going forward, fans will be privy to more shades of him as a giant, global popstar.