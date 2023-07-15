"Y'all both ate fr": BTS' Jungkook’s SEVEN beats BLACKPINK member Lisa’s LALISA to become the most-liked MV by a K-pop soloist in 24 hours

BTS member Jungkook’s debut solo single SEVEN has triumphed over fellow 97-liner BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s debut solo single LALISA. The former has become the most-liked music video by a K-pop soloist in 24 hours with 5.39 million likes, versus Lisa’s LALISA which earned 5.38 million likes upon its debut.

The BTS maknae became the sixth member of Bangtan to release his debut solo single SEVEN on Friday, July 14, featuring Korean actress Han So-hee and American rapper Latto in a special appearance. Notably, it became the fastest music video by a K-Pop soloist to reach 1 million likes on YouTube in 29 minutes, and is now boasting of 40 million views and 5.7 million likes at the time of writing this article.

On the other hand, the BLACKPINK’s youngest member's music video for LALISA had became the 'most-viewed debut video' and the 'most-viewed video by a soloist' in 24 hours, achieving 73.6 million views. With this, Lisa beat Taylor Swift and her fellow bandmate Rosé's 24-hour record with their respective releases. Currently, LALISA has 17 million likes and 636 million views on YouTube.

“Y’all ate both fr,” @iHeartRadioKpop wrote congratulating BTS’ Jungkook and BLACKPINK’s Lisa on their achievement.

Although Lisa debuted two years ago on September 10, 2021, Jungkook debuted as a soloist on Friday, July 14, and is still catching up fast with the former’s records.

Jungkook Charts @KookCharts “Seven” by Jungkook (5.4M) is now the most liked music video by a K-pop soloist on YouTube in it’s first 24 hours of release, surpassing “Lalisa” by Lisa (5.38M).

The official teaser video for SEVEN was the second most liked video in its first 24 hours with 1.74M likes, compared to Lisa’s official teaser video for LALISA which earned 1.73M likes.

ARMYBLINKs are celebrating the 97-liner idols' success as K-pop soloists and how they are competing at a neck-to-neck level, amping the excitement amongst their respective fans:

prikooya ᵇʸ ʲᵏ ♡ @_prikooya the way my feelings are in shamble these past few days… fighting for Lisa and excited for Jungkook’s solo!! 🥹

lili @lalikooks lisa and jungkook, the soloists that are bigger than their groups.

In fact, BTS’ maknae's SEVEN MV teaser hit 1 million likes in 10 minutes as compared to BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s LALISA MV teaser, which achieved the same in 18 minutes. At this point, SEVEN is the fastest music video teaser by a Korean soloist in history to reach 1 million views on YouTube. SEVEN also surpassed 2 million views in 40 minutes on YouTube.

BTS’ Jungkook’s SEVEN dominates iTunes charts in 106 countries

BTS’ Jungkook’s debut solo single SEVEN dominated iTunes charts in 106 countries, including the US, UK, Canada, European countries France, Germany and Japan. Furthermore, the clean and instrumental versions of SEVEN reached the second and third spots in many countries.

In Korea, SEVEN soared on top of domestic music charts like Melon’s Top 100, as well as Bugs’ and Genie’s real-time charts. More promotional activities for SEVEN are in the pipeline and will be revealed soon.