"Did he just out Jake Paul?": Cole Carrigan's ban on TikTok sparks speculation of his "love affair with another YouTuber"

YouTuber and TikToker Cole Carrigan has been permanently banned from TikTok following a recent post claiming he "had a secret love affair" with another unnamed YouTuber.

Cole Carrigan had posted a TikTok with the caption:

"When u had a secret love affair with another YouTuber/old roommate, but he ended up becoming a professional boxer and forgot about you :("

This immediately prompted fans to begin guessing YouTuber Jake Paul.

Cole Carrigan gets permanently banned

Cole took to Instagram to post his disappointment after finding out his TikTok account had been permanently banned. He said:

"I guess someone didn't like the truth and made this happen??? Again???"

He indicated that this had already happened before. And many were confused as to why his account had been banned, as he was just following a trend where people posted their thoughts with sad music in the background.

However, given that Cole has made many of the same claims earlier, it can be concluded that he was banned for spreading false information.

Audience perception of Cole Carrigan's allegations

Cole received a majority of angry responses, with people telling him it was unfair of him to "out" a YouTuber, let alone make such claims. And others were quick to guess names relating to YouTubers who have become professional boxers, such as Jake Paul or Logan Paul.

Cole has previously made similar allegations about YouTuber Austin McBroom of the ACE family. As many have caught Cole spreading the same stories before, his audience has now caught onto his pattern.

After being banned from TikTok, many were glad to see that actions were being taken against his constant allegations regarding his love life.

People took to Twitter to express their distaste for Cole's actions:

Honestly that wouldn’t be a surprise but everything cole says is a lie — joyce☮️💟🦶 (@h3FootSoldier) May 13, 2021

ew as much as i dont like jp i dont want people to be outed — kean lockes ✨ (@keanlockes) May 13, 2021

outing someone is not okay , just saying — ｔｒｕｓｔ ｎｏ ｏｎｅ (@dewbythebeach) May 13, 2021

He’s trying everything to stay relevant 🙄 — Tiffany (@_officalshortyy) May 13, 2021

I can see it being Logan. Idk if they were roommates but there's been speculation about him before. — Tori (@Tori_ntino) May 13, 2021

I don’t believe anything he says 🙄 — #FREEBRITNEY (@tblumzle) May 13, 2021

Just saying Cole lies so many times and has recently been exposed for doing so....... — Matthew Stafford Enthusiast (@LaStafforrd) May 13, 2021

this doesn’t sit right w me — jamie xxx (@jamiesnowxxx) May 13, 2021

It's kinda hard to trust anything Cole says at this point. He will literally do anything for attention. — 🌟🌞Wendell Lee🌛🌟 (@The_Wendelll) May 13, 2021

... did he just out jake paul? — h. (@eternalsunligh1) May 13, 2021

Among many other allegations, Cole was already in the controversial spotlight for having previously claimed that he had an alleged affair with rapper Kanye West. Jake Paul has not yet responded to the allegations made by Cole. And Cole is yet to respond to the backlash.

