Who is Bridgit Mendler married to? All about her husband as space startup CEO reveals she is now mother to an adopted 4-year-old boy

On Tuesday, February 20, Good Luck Charlie star and CEO and co-founder of Northwood Space, Bridgit Mendler, announced that she had adopted a 4-year-old boy and was now a mother. Bridgit revealed that she had been fostering in 2021 and had adopted the child a few years ago, around Christmas of 2022.

Mendler is married to her longtime engineer boyfriend, Griffin Cleverly, who formerly worked at Lockheed Martin. Mendler and Cleverly tied the knot in October of 2019. The duo, along with Cornell University alumnus Shaurya Luthra, co-founded Northwood Space, a startup based in El Segundo, California, that aims to mass-produce satellite ground stations.

On Tuesday, Bridgit Mendler shared a picture of a young child at a beach alongside another person, who seems to be her husband. She captioned the post, which amassed over 3.3 million views:

"The other news I wanted to share is I’m a mama to a sweet 4yo boy. Started fostering in 2021 adopted near Christmas of 2022. I’m so lucky — being a parent is the biggest gift and most defining experience there is that’s my news for now folks."

Griffin Cleverly is Bridgit Mendler's personal and professional partner

Disney star Bridgit Mendler's husband Griffin Cleverly has quite a portfolio, having received his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of California in 2014 and his electrical and computer engineering master's degree from the Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering.

Cleverly also boasts an impressive resume. According to CNBC, Cleverly had formerly worked as an engineer for the prominent American aerospace, arms, IT, and defense corporation, Lockheed Martin. He also worked on communications at the Mitre Corporation, a Massachusetts and Virginia-based American not-for-profit corporation. He also worked as a mechanical engineer at the Space Vector Corporation.

Bridgit Mendler had a lot of good news to share this week (Image via X/@bridgitmendler)

However, earlier this week, Griffin's wife, Bridgit Mendler, announced the launch of Northwood Space, an El Segundo, California-based startup that specializes in the mass production of satellite ground stations. The company was co-founded by herself, Cleverly, and Shaurya Luthra.

Bridgit Mendler will serve as the CEO of the company while Griffin Cleverly will take up the position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Former Capella Space employee, Shaurya Luthra will serve as the head of software for the company. Bridgit mentioned on X that the company has already raked in an initial investment of $6.3 million from various investors including Capital and Founders Fund.

According to Nicki Swift, Mendler and Cleverly started dating way back in 2017 and became engaged two years later, in April 2019. The couple had a beautiful beach wedding in October of the same year, surrounded by friends and family. Mendler shared a picture of her and Cleverly in their wedding clothes, smiling and holding each other while walking on the beach. Mendler captioned the picture:

"Still riding the high of the weekend. Thank you to everyone for the abundance of love that you showered on griff and I. We are so excited for this new chapter."

Bridgit Mendler further talked about the private and intimate wedding ceremony in an interview with Extra!, where she said:

"There was a great sunset and there was actually even this dude who built a sandcastle behind us while we were getting married. While we are doing our vows, I could just see him in my eye line."

The two mostly keep their private lives under wraps. The last time Cleverly made an appearance on Bridgit's social media was when she shared a few pictures of him on Instagram back in January 2021, wishing him a happy 30th birthday.