David Tennant made his debut as a BAFTA host at the 77th edition of the awards show held at the Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024. Starting the ceremony with a star-studded monologue featuring actors like Michael Sheen, Stanley Tucci, Himesh Patel, Tom Hiddleston, and Judi Dench, Tennant captivated his audience from beginning to end.

However, what caused a stir on social media was David Tennant walking down the red carpet with his wife of 13 years, Georgia Tennant. The couple sharing a kiss on the carpet quickly went viral.

David and Georgia tied the knot in 2011 after co-starring together in a Doctor Who episode in 2008. Georgia Tennant, also an actor, is the daughter of Peter Davison, who played the Fifth Doctor in the iconic sci-fi show.

David Tennant and Georgia Tennant met on the set of Doctor Who

According to The Sun, Georgia Tennant was born in London to parents Peter Davison and Sandra Dickinson on December 25, 1984. Following in her parents' footsteps, Georgia became an actress at a young age and made her on-screen debut when she was just 15.

At the age of 17, Georgia had her first child, Ty, following a brief relationship with a university student in 2002.

As per IMDb, she is most famous for her roles in television shows like The Bill, Where the Heart Is and Bonkers, and has guest starred in Doctor Who and Merlin. In 2008, she was cast as Jenny in the Doctor Who episode The Doctor's Daughter, where she played the artificially-engineered daughter of the Tenth Doctor, played by David Tennant.

Soon after their initial encounter, the pair found themselves in a whirlwind romance, reportedly initiated by Georgia herself. In a 2020 That Gaby Roslin Podcast episode, Georgia said:

"I very much forced it into happening, didn't I? I was very much the driving force. Had I not worked quite so hard, it might not have happened."

Despite their 13-year age gap, the couple were engaged in 2011 and tied the knot on December 30, 2011. They have five children together, including Georgia's son Ty, whom David Tennant adopted after they got married.

According to the Mirror, Georgia was diagnosed and treated for cervical cancer in 2018. She revealed that she started "planning my funeral" after her cancer diagnosis, saying:

"Before I'd made it up upstairs to tell my husband, I'd started planning my funeral. Having kids takes you to that place pretty quickly I find."

David and Georgia Tennant turned heads at the BAFTA red carpet

David Tennant made a striking appearance at the 2024 BAFTAs, accompanied by his wife Georgia, arm in arm. He was dressed in a dark suit with gold patterns, while Georgia complimented him in her shimmering gold gown, with a simple black clutch added to the mix.

The couple's walk down the red carpet went viral on social media as netizens swooned at the loving gazes they exchanged.

Speaking to Variety ahead of his hosting duties, David Tennant claimed that it was "a privilege" to be hosting the BAFTAs, adding:

"I don’t know what to expect, if I’m honest with you. The whole thing just feels like one of those experiences you say “yes” to because it would be churlish not to. But what an amazing thing to be asked to do."

David Tennant recently reprised the role of the Tenth Doctor for the show's 60th anniversary specials in 2023. He starred alongside Catherine Tate, who reprised her role of Donna Noble, and Ncuti Gatwa, who will play the latest regeneration of the Doctor.