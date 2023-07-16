Erin Andrews' cervical cancer diagnosis 'rushed' sportscaster to freeze her eggs

Erin Andrews is one of the most recognizable personalities in the NFL today, having been serving as one of FOX's sideline reporters since 2014. But behind her smile in public has been a tale of familial struggles.

Back in September 2016, Andrews learned that she had cervical cancer. She beat it after two surgeries, but it nonetheless caused her and then-boyfriend Jarret Stoll, a former NHL player, to fast-track their marriage and conception plans.

Said conception finally materialized in the form of a baby boy last week, who was conceived via in vitro fertilization. And speaking to Glamour on Friday, she spoke of her worries about not being able to conceive:

"I was very work-driven immediately out of college. I just always had this mindset that I wanted to do as much as I could. In my 20s, I remember saying that I wanted to do as much as I could before I hit 40. So then, if I wanted to take time and have a baby, I would do that. Everything in my life happened really fast when I first landed with ESPN, and then I went to Fox Sports. I was working multiple sports a week. So my personal life really took a backseat.

"I started freezing my eggs late. I started at 35. I kind of figured, All right, I haven’t met Prince Charming yet, I don’t really know when this is gonna happen. I had a feeling I wanted to be a mom, but I was married to my job."

Who is Erin Andrews? A brief overview of FOX sideline reporter's career

Born to a teacher and a journalist on May 4, 1978, Erin Andrews first joined Fox Sports Florida (now Bally Sports Florida) in 2000 as a freelance journalist, shortly after graduating from the University of Florida. She then moved across to the Sunshine Network (now Bally Sports Sun) as a hockey reporter, before becoming a studio host and reporter for Turner South.

Her exploits in the regional sports networks led her to ESPN, who initially hired her as a hockey reporter. Over the next eight years, she would cover various sports events for the network, like college football and baseball, minor league baseball, and even the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

In 2012, Andrews moved over to Fox Sports, where she was initially primarily a college football studio host. Two years later, she replaced Pam Oliver as one of the network's lead sideline reporters, a position she has continued to hold ever since.

