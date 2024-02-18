BAFTA Awards 2024: Complete list of winners revealed 

The BAFTA Awards 2024 drew a crowd of Hollywood elites, rising stars, and esteemed figures from the film industry to London's Southbank Centre. Excitement filled the air as everyone eagerly waited to find out who would win the highly coveted golden masks.
But the best part was what happened in the Royal Festival Hall, where the atmosphere was filled with excitement. David Tennant, the beloved Time Lord, brought his humor and charm to the stage of the BAFTA Awards 2024.
Finally, after all the anticipation, the winners of the BAFTA Awards 2024 were revealed. These awards honor the captivating performances and impactful stories that have touched fans this year.
The full list of winners and nominees for all categories in the BAFTA Awards 2024
The BAFTA Awards 2024 saw Oppenheimer and Poor Things clean up, with seven wins for the former and five for the latter. The evening highlighted a blend of seasoned veterans and emerging talents.
BAFTA Awards 2024 showcased a range of stories and top-notch filmmaking in all kinds of genres.
Best Film
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer (Winner)
- Poor Things
Outstanding British Film
- All of Us Strangers
- How to Have Sex
- Napoleon
- The Old Oak
- Poor Things
- Rye Lane
- Saltburn
- Scrapper
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest (Winner)
Leading Actress
- Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Emma Stone, Poor Things (Winner)
Leading Actor
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer (Winner)
- Teo Yoo, Past Lives
Best Supporting Actress
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
- Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
- Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers (Winner)
Best Supporting Actor
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer (Winner)
- Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
- Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Best Director
- Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
- Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
- Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer (Winner)
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
- Blue Bag Life
- Bobi Wine: The People's President
- Earth Mama (Winner)
- How to Have Sex
- Is There Anybody Out There?
Best Film Not in the English Language
- 20 Days in Mariupol
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest (Winner)
Best Documentary
- 20 Days in Mariupol (Winner)
- American Symphony
- Beyond Utopia
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
- Wham!
Best Animated Film
- The Boy and the Heron (Winner)
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Original Screenplay
- Anatomy of a Fall (Winner)
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- Past Lives
Best Adapted Screenplay
- All of Us Strangers
- American Fiction (Winner)
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
EE BAFTA Rising Star Award
- Phoebe Dynevor
- Ayo Edebiri
- Jacob Elordi
- Mia McKenna-Bruce (Winner)
- Sophie Wilde
Best Original Score
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer (Winner)
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Final thoughts
As the night went on, the stars came together to celebrate the top talent in film, showing how storytelling can bring us all together. In the fancy Royal Festival Hall, dreams came true, legacies were made, and the magic of movies ruled.
After a remarkable evening, the BAFTA Awards made an indelible mark on cinematic history, reaffirming film's enduring influence.