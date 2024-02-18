BAFTA Awards 2024: Complete list of winners revealed 

The BAFTA Awards 2024 drew a crowd of Hollywood elites, rising stars, and esteemed figures from the film industry to London's Southbank Centre. Excitement filled the air as everyone eagerly waited to find out who would win the highly coveted golden masks.

But the best part was what happened in the Royal Festival Hall, where the atmosphere was filled with excitement. David Tennant, the beloved Time Lord, brought his humor and charm to the stage of the BAFTA Awards 2024.

Finally, after all the anticipation, the winners of the BAFTA Awards 2024 were revealed. These awards honor the captivating performances and impactful stories that have touched fans this year.

The full list of winners and nominees for all categories in the BAFTA Awards 2024

The BAFTA Awards 2024 saw Oppenheimer and Poor Things clean up, with seven wins for the former and five for the latter. The evening highlighted a blend of seasoned veterans and emerging talents.

BAFTA Awards 2024 showcased a range of stories and top-notch filmmaking in all kinds of genres.

Best Film

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer (Winner)

Poor Things

Outstanding British Film

The Zone of Interest triumphed at the BAFTA Awards 2024 (Images via A24, trailer thumbnail)

All of Us Strangers

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone of Interest (Winner)

Leading Actress

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things (Winner)

Leading Actor

BAFTA Awards 2024 honored Irish actor Cillian Murphy (Image via Universal Pictures, trailer thumbnail)

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer (Winner)

Teo Yoo, Past Lives

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers (Winner)

Best Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer (Image via Universal Pictures)

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer (Winner)

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Best Director

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer (Winner)

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

Earth Mama made its mark at the BAFTA Awards 2024 (Images via A24, trailer thumbnail)

Blue Bag Life

Bobi Wine: The People's President

Earth Mama (Winner)

How to Have Sex

Is There Anybody Out There?

Best Film Not in the English Language

20 Days in Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest (Winner)

Best Documentary

A still from 20 Days in Mariupol (Image via PBS Distribution)

20 Days in Mariupol (Winner)

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Wham!

Best Animated Film

The Boy and the Heron (Winner)

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Original Screenplay

Swann Arlaud and Sandra Hüller in Anatomy of a Fall (Images via Le Pacte)

Anatomy of a Fall (Winner)

Barbie

The Holdovers

Maestro

Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction (Winner)

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

EE BAFTA Rising Star Award

Mia McKenna-Bruce in Persuasion (Image via Netflix)

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce (Winner)

Sophie Wilde

Best Original Score

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer (Winner)

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Final thoughts

As the night went on, the stars came together to celebrate the top talent in film, showing how storytelling can bring us all together. In the fancy Royal Festival Hall, dreams came true, legacies were made, and the magic of movies ruled.

After a remarkable evening, the BAFTA Awards made an indelible mark on cinematic history, reaffirming film's enduring influence.