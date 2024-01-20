BAFTA nominations 2024: Details explored

The nominations for the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA nominations 2024) were revealed on Thursday, January 18, 2024, in London through a livestream that started at 12 pm GMT/4 am PST. The livestream was accessible on BAFTA's X and YouTube pages.

Actors and former EE Rising Star nominees Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir unveiled the BAFTA nominations 2024 from one of the biggest landmarks in London, 195 Piccadilly.

The longlist announcement from BAFTA nominations 2024 has highlighted three standout films: Oppenheimer, Barbie, and Killers of the Flower Moon by Christopher Nolan, Greta Gerwig, and Martin Scorsese, respectively.

BAFTA nominations 2024 countdown: Three films lead with 15 longlist nods each

Oppenheimer, Barbie, and Killers of the Flower Moon all have 15 nominations on the longlist. This accomplishment equals the record set one year ago by Edward Berger’s war drama, All Quiet on the Western Front.

For the BAFTA nominations 2024, all three films are making waves in major categories like Best Film, Best Director, and Screenplay. In particular, Killers of the Flower Moon and Oppenheimer are nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category, while Barbie is fighting for the Best Original Screenplay category.

In second place, is the 14 mentions garnered by Yorgos Lanthimos' award recipient in Golden Lion, Poor Things. Bradley Cooper’s biopic musical film, Maestro, has claimed an honorable 12 nominations. In fact, both films have secured a place at the longlist selection for categories such as Best Cinematography and Best Original/Adapted Screenplay.

Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn, despite the controversy, is also a featured entry on the list. Making ten appearances featuring Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers stands out as a film that has earned recognition, scoring nominations for Best Film and Best Supporting Actor with Paul Mescal and Jamie Bell.

Ten more mentions can be added to the list of Holocaust drama films by Jonathan Glazer, named The Zone of Interest. Celine Song’s Past Lives, discussed in the Assured Debut Feature category, has six mentions as well, including one for Best Film.

The seven nominations for the highly rated Anatomy of a Fall (Anémie Du système), written and directed by Justine Triet, highlight representations from foreign lands.

BAFTA nominations 2024 ceremony details: Hosted by David Tennant, available on various platforms

The award ceremony for the BAFTA nominations for 2024 is scheduled to take place on February 18, 2024, at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London. BBC One and iPlayer will broadcast the ceremony in the United Kingdom.

Viewers in North America (the USA and Canada), Scandinavia (Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and Norway), and South Africa shall be able to locate a television set for viewing purposes on BritBox International. Moreover, the announcement that actor David Tennant will host the show heightened the evening’s excitement even further.

BAFTA Awards 2024: Timings for nomination reveal

The much-anticipated nominations for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards were unveiled on January 18, 2024, at 12 pm UK time (4 am PTS).

In the UK, BBC One aired the BAFTA nominations 2024 and they were also streamable on iPlayer. The details of viewing in the US are yet to be known, but in previous years, they were streamed on BritBox.

According to the official information provided by BAFTA, the 2024 Film Awards ceremony is set for Sunday, February 18, 2024. As in the previous year, this ceremony will coincide with the Berlin Film Festival, which dates between February 15 and 25. It will also continue its tradition of being three weeks before the Academy Awards, which are set for March 10.