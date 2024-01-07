Where was Saltburn filmed? All shooting locations explored

Viewers have been going on a wild ride through the fascinating mystery of Saltburn, where the distinction between luxury and chaos fades away amidst England's hidden treasures.

In the middle of nowhere in Northamptonshire is Drayton House, a super old and cool building that no one has ever filmed at before. It's the main place where the director, Emerald Fennell, made her weird and funny thriller movie. In this film, the filming spots aren't just backgrounds, they're important parts of the story and reflect the director's desire to make a unique movie.

Unveiling the filming locations of Jacob Elordi's Saltburn

Drayton House: A medieval marvel

In the middle of rural Northamptonshire, England, one finds the undiscovered setting of the 2023 black comedy-thriller, Saltburn. Taking center stage in this mysterious movie backdrop is Drayton House, a medieval mansion with some pretty unique quirks that have never been seen on film before.

Director Emerald Fennell was determined to find something one-of-a-kind, which led the crew straight to Drayton House. Speaking to House and Garden, Fennell said that Drayton House has the perfect setting for filming.

“That’s why the house was so important. It needed to be something that hadn’t been used before. This hadn’t been photographed even, let alone put on film. We always wanted the exact sense that it is a real place.”

Fennell picked Drayton House to take fans into a whimsical and thought-provoking world. With its massive 200-acre Drayton Park surrounding it, this place sets the scene for a captivating story.

The contract for filming in Saltburn specifically says that Drayton House can't be used as a movie location anymore, so it stays special and exclusive. Moreover, the owners and the location were kept secret while filming, which made Drayton House even more mysterious and added to the charm.

Oxford's academic grandeur: Magdalen, St. Hugh's, and Brasenose Colleges

Before the story takes place at the fancy countryside estate, Saltburn gives viewers a sneak peek into the classy academic world of Oxford University. Fennell effortlessly incorporates the tale into the old-fashioned appeal of three of Oxford's colleges: Magdalen College, St. Hugh's College, and Brasenose College.

Magdalen College, with its fancy Founders' Tower, St. Hugh's College, with its lovely gardens, and Brasenose College, an old-school academic hall, bring a real and unique vibe to its academic scene.

The important scenes that take place in these colleges set the stage for the interesting meeting between Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) and Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), pushing the story towards the exciting summer adventure at the mysterious place.

How does Saltburn incorporate its filming locations on screen?

Emerald Fennell's take on Saltburn is a movie adventure, mixing creepy thrills and twisted humor in cool filming spots. It's all set in 2006 and revolves around Oliver Quick's obsession with the fancy Felix Catton, causing some seriously weird stuff to go down that summer.

The mysterious Drayton House and the old halls of Oxford University aren't just places in the story; they play a big part in it. Fennell pays attention to every little thing, like where they film and what they agree to, which makes the film a really interesting movie about fancy stuff, weirdness, and deep thoughts.

When viewers explore Saltburn, they are not just watching but actively taking part in an adventure created in the secret nooks of Drayton House and the prestigious halls of Oxford University.