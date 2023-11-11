Where was the long-beaked Echidna egg-laying mammal found? Endangered species seen for the first time in 60 years

The long-beaked Echidna an egg-laying mammal was rediscovered after a staggering 60 years. The news of the rediscovery of the mammal, in Indonesia's Cyclops Mountains, has elated scientists and nature enthusiasts alike.

The long-beaked Echidna was found during a nine-week expedition had 25 people, led by Oxford University researchers. The scientists, who were euphoric about the discovery, had to battle malaria and earthquakes during the expedition.

Oxford University's Dr. James Kempton, who was the leader of the expedition spoke about the discovery of the mammal that was believed to have been extinct a long time ago.

"Climbing those mountains I like to think of as climbing a ladder whose rungs are made of rotting wood, with rails cladded in spikes and thorns, and a frame shrouded by sunken vines and falling rocks," Dr. Kempton said.

The long-beaked mammal is also known as Attenborough's echidna and was named after Sir David Attenborough. It has long held the status of an endangered species. Its disappearance for such an extended period heightened concerns about its survival.

Echidna are small and are described as "spiky and furry," and also have a beak

An echidna is a fascinating and unique creature that falls under the category of monotremes, which are a group of egg-laying mammals. The BBC described them as "spiky, furry, and with a beak," adding that the mammals have also been called "living fossils."

One of the most interesting features of this mammal is its ability to lay eggs. As mentioned earlier, these mammals are monotremes, mammals, who lay eggs instead of giving birth to their offspring like most other mammals.

The female egg-laying mammal lays a single egg, and around ten days later, it hatches into a tiny baby mammal, called a puggle. The mother then carries the puggle in a pouch-like skin flap until it grows strong enough to venture out on its own.

These mammals are also known for their long, sticky tongue, which they use to catch ants and termites, their favorite food.

The existence of Echidna was earlier recorded in 1961

The species was previously recorded by a Dutch botanist in 1961. Different types of this mammal can be found all over Australia and lowland New Guinea.

Years after the Dutch botanist, a group of researchers led by Oxford University's Dr. Kempton, went on an expedition to northeastern Papua to find the rare animal. However, they faced a number of challenges during their expedition, including earthquakes, malaria, and even a leech stuck to a team member's eyeball. Despite all these difficulties, they worked with the local village, Yongsu Sapari, to explore the remote terrain and find the echidna.

Interestingly, this rare mammal is not just a special animal and is a part of the local culture. The village elders believe that when there's a disagreement, sending one group to the forest to find the rare animal and another to the ocean to look for a marlin can resolve the conflict. Once these rare creatures are found, it symbolizes the end of the dispute and a return to peaceful relationships.