"It was peaceful while they were gone"- Fans not thrilled with Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel returning with talk shows

With the WGA strike in between and a huge shift from television to streaming, it seems that talk shows are not everyone's cup of tea anymore, especially the online audience. After the long-drawn strike, which also made it the second longest strike-related stop in Hollywood, veteran talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel are all set to return with their respective talk shows on October 2, 2023.

But it seems that fans are less than thrilled to welcome them back to TV. This is also largely because of the dying culture of watching live television, which has almost become a space only for sports and news, with fans getting all their content needs from streaming platforms, which offer a more convenient approach to the entire ordeal.

Of course, there is still a large number of viewers for Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel, despite the recent controversy with Fallon, but it seems the internet generation is slowly losing interest in the talk show culture.

Netizens do not want talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel back on television

While it was impossible to imagine America without these shows a decade ago, things seemed to have radically shifted with the newer forms of media. With phones delivering all kinds of news and social media serving as the place for commentary, it seems fans are not really interested in talk shows anymore, especially when it comes to the younger generation.

As seen in the response from many netizens, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel are not the household names they used to be, and things have perhaps only worsened with Fallon's recent accusations.

Perhaps the talk show industry needs a revamp, keeping in mind the needs of a new generation, to stay relevant in these times.

For those who patiently waited for the shows to return, Fallon, Meyers, Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel will grace your screens on October 2, 2023.