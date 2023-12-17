Does Jacob Elordi sing in Priscilla? Explained

Jacob Elordi stepped into the shoes of Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla, a film that explores the intricate dynamics of Elvis and Priscilla Presley's relationship. Released on December 15, 2023, the movie left fans curious about whether Jacob Elordi showcased his vocal prowess as the King of Rock and Roll in this film.

Despite Authentic Brands Group, the entity that owns the majority of Elvis Presley Enterprises, denying the use of original recordings, Elordi did indeed lend his unique voice to Priscilla.

His portrayal of Elvis grabbed the attention of fans, with many pitting Elordi against Austin Butler, who portrayed Elvis in a 2022 biopic.

Why is Jacob Elordi so popular?

Jacob Elordi, a 26-year-old Australian actor, rose to fame with his roles as Noah Flynn in the Netflix trilogy The Kissing Booth (2018–2021) and Nate Jacobs in the HBO series Euphoria (2019–present).

His breakout success in The Kissing Booth garnered him several accolades, including the IMDb STARmeter Award and the Top 10 Breakout Stars Award in 2018, solidifying his status as a rising star in Hollywood.

Did Jacob Elordi actually sing as Elvis in Priscilla?

Jacob Elordi did indeed embrace the challenge of embodying Elvis, not only in presence but also in voice. While he did sing in the film, he did not croon any of Presley's iconic tracks.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, he shed light on his method, emphasizing the fortune of aligning with Elvis' vocal range. Elordi's goal was not to imitate but to invent, portraying how the legendary singer would sound behind closed doors. The result was an interpretation that resonated with Priscilla Presley, earning approval for its evocative portrayal of Elvis.

"But I think, for me, it was trying to invent what he would sound like behind closed doors, because everyone has a performing voice and a speaking voice," he told the publication.

How did Priscilla's release start stan wars between fans of Jacob Elordi and Austin Butler?

The release of Priscilla in 2023 triggered stan wars - animated debates between supporters of Jacob Elordi and Austin Butler, who portrayed Elvis in Baz Luhrmann's 2022 biopic, Elvis. The comparisons arise not only from the proximity of the releases but also from the distinctive approaches each actor takes in their respective films.

Austin Butler's portrayal of Elvis captivates viewers with its larger-than-life depiction, capturing the essence of the rock and roll star in Baz Luhrmann's grand and emotionally charged style. The film garnered widespread acclaim, earning Butler an Oscar nomination for his immersive performance.

In contrast, Jacob Elordi's rendition chooses a more grounded and intimate route, focusing on the softer moments within Elvis' relationship with Priscilla Presley, played by Cailee Spaeny.

Jacob Elordi, delivering a nuanced and intimate portrayal in the 2023 film, adds layers to the understanding of Elvis Presley's multifaceted legacy. While both Elvis and Priscilla revolve around the enigmatic Elvis Presley, they offer distinct perspectives on his life and career.

Baz Luhrmann's film unfolds as a traditional biopic, encapsulating Elvis' entire life in a three-hour narrative. Conversely, Copolla's film adopts a more nuanced approach, narrating the plot through the lens of Elvis's young wife and highlighting the intimate facets of their relationship.

In the end, the movie emerges not just as a portrayal of Elvis Presley but as a testament to the interpretative richness that cinema brings to cultural icons. The film released on December 15, 2023, and will soon premiere on HBO Max.