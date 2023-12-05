“Robert Pattinson twilight vibes”: Joey King’s response to Jacob Elordi’s criticism of 'The Kissing Booth' movies prompts debate online

Joey King, star of the hit Netflix rom-com franchise 'The Kissing Booth,' has responded to co-star Jacob Elordi's recent criticism of the series, igniting a debate among fans online.

At the Balenciaga fashion show in Los Angeles, Joey King responded to Elordi's negative remarks while speaking with Variety. She said:

"I think it’s unfortunate anyone would feel that way. I had a great time making those movies no matter what anyone says."

This comes after Elordi voiced his dissatisfaction with the films in a GQ Men of the Year cover story, claiming:

"I didn’t want to make those movies before I made those movies. Those movies are ridiculous. They’re not universal. They’re an escape."

The criticism disappointed not only the cast of the three "The Kissing Booth" films but also the dedicated fan base that embraced the romantic comedy saga.

One social media user @visenterieuseres on X (formerly Twitter) said that Elordi's criticism of the franchise was similar to Robert Pattinson's dissatisfaction with his work in the popular series Twilight. They wrote:

"Robert Pattinson twilight vibes."

Internet user's reaction (Image via snip from X/@Variety)

Social media users debate over Joey King's The Kissing Booth movies

Internet users reacted to King's response to Jacob Elordi’s criticism of 'The Kissing Booth' movies. While some defender the actor's right to criticize a former project, others stated that Elordi "would be nothing" without the franchise.

Social media users' reaction (Image via snip from X/@Variety)

Internet users' reaction (Image via snip from X/@Variety)

At the GQ Men of the Year party, Taylor Zakhar Perez, another actor from the series, expressed his disappointment, saying:

"I thought it was a shame because, to my knowledge, everybody else had such a wonderful experience."

Perez acknowledged the positive impact the movies had on fans during a challenging time. He said:

"I know from our fan interactions, getting stopped everywhere I go, what ‘Kissing Booth’ means to people and what it brought them during such a dark time. I guess the silver lining is he still made people laugh and feel good."

In response to the backlash, Elordi later tried to soften his stance, stating:

"I’m incredibly grateful to everybody in it."

Despite the controversy, Joey King remains open to the idea of expanding the franchise. When asked about the possibility of a fourth installment, she said:

"If there were to be a fourth installment, it would be picking up where Elle and the gang are in their fifties or something, just to drop back in with them and see where they’re at."

Directed, co-written, and produced by Vince Marcello, 'The Kissing Booth' movies revolve around the romantic escapades of high schoolers Elle (played by Joey King) and Noah (played by Jacob Elordi). Taylor Zakhar Perez enters the scene in the second installment as a new love interest for Elle.