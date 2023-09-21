S*x Education season 5: Why fans shouldn't get their hopes up for a fifth installment

Sex Education Season 4 is set to premiere on September 21, 2023. As a result, the next question on viewers' minds is whether there is a possibility for Sex Education Season 5. Unfortunately, the answer to that is no, as the same has been explicitly stated by the show's creator, Laurie Nunn, in an open letter to fans, as per the Hollywood Reporter.

The letter read:

“This was not an easy decision to make, but as the themes and stories of the new season crystallized, it became clear that this was the right time to graduate."

Thus, Sex Education Season 5 is not a possibility.

For those unaware, Sex Education is Netflix's teen drama, centered around a teenage boy named Otis, who inadvertently began running a secret s*x therapy clinic in his school with the help of his friends.

"I've said everything that I want to say": Laurie Nunn on why Sex Education Season 5 is not a possibility

In an interview with Netflix's Tudum, Nunn spoke about how the characters have evolved over time, steering the show towards its natural conclusion, thereby eliminating the need for Sex Education Season 5:

“If you go back and watch where they all started, they’ve really grown up so much and changed so much”

While scripting the latest season, she said that she realized how "the stories were coming to an end, the characters were being left in a place that I felt really good about it. I felt happy for them, and I felt like I’ve said everything that I want to say with these characters at this time.”

In a recent interview with The Guardian on September 16, Nunn also spoke about her expectations from the show's conclusion, thereby affirming that Sex Education Season 5 will not be happening.

"I’m hopeful that there’s a bittersweetness to [the ending], and that there’s everything people want in there, even though it might not be wrapped up completely perfectly,” she said.

Speaking about the emotional aspect of the show drawing to a close, she remarked:

“I feel weirdly grief-stricken – but then I’m like: ‘They’re not real characters – that’s kind of embarrassing!’”

She finished by saying:

"But I really enjoyed writing these characters and I feel really connected to them. So if people remember them in a loving way, I’ll be happy."

Sex Education Season 4 is set a few months after season 3, with Maeve in America, pursuing her studies, and the students of Moordale starting college in Cavendish, which is very different from their past reality. Amidst all of that, Maeve and Otis will also be seen grappling with the realities of a long-distance relationship.

The latest season will see some familiar faces returning to screen as most of the cast members have reprised their roles, key among them being:

Otis, played by Asa Butterfield

Maeve, played by Emma Mackey

Eric, played by Ncuti Gatwa

Adam, played by Connor Swindells

Given that Sex Education Season 5 is not happening, fans are now excited to see how the current season wraps up the story.

Could a Sex Education spin-off be on the cards?

In a Netflix Tudum interview, Nunn admitted that season 4 may not be the last time viewers see the characters from Moordale. While Sex Education Season 5 may not be a possibility, "there's always potential for more to be explored":

“I’m definitely taking a break and thinking about other things. But Moordale is a really rich world, and writing about teenagers is always a lot of fun. So, I think that there’s always potential for more to be explored in that world.”

With 8 episodes scripted for the final season of Sex Education, the writer conveyed a heartfelt message to all the viewers, saying that she hoped this series somehow helped with their loneliness:

“When I hear people saying that they’ve seen something of themselves reflected in some of these characters, I still find it really overwhelming. It very much was at the core of why I wanted to write the show in the first place — just to make something that would’ve made me feel less alone when I was 17...When I hear that people are connecting with [the show] in that way, it makes the writing process feel really worth it because it can definitely be a challenge at times.”

Sex Education Season 4, will be available for streaming on Netflix from September 21, 2023.