Sex Education Season 4 trailer: Three primary takeaways

Netflix's beloved series Sex Education is set to make a triumphant return with its fourth and final season on September 21, 2023. As fans gear up to bid farewell to their favorite characters of Moordale High, Netflix has dropped the official trailer for the upcoming season today which drops a couple of hints here and there.

The British teen sex comedy directed by Laurie Nunn revolves around the lives of students at the fictional educational institution of Moordale Secondary School where adolescents are finding their way through life, relationships, and intimacy. The Emmy-winning series will be bringing some old faces with a mix of new thereby amping up the excitement in general.

As the release date nears and speculations arise, it becomes essential to break down the recently released trailer to have an idea of what's in store.

Three major takeaways from the Sex Education Season 4 trailer

1) Otis vs. the new sex therapist in the new school

Following the conservative approach of Michael Groff (Alistair Petrie) and Hope Haddon (Jemima Kirke) in the previous seasons, Moordale High lost its funding, ended up with a tarnished image, and saw an exodus of students as they flooded the gates of a more liberal Cavendish Sixth Form College.

A new school means exciting new faces but not to forget, new problems - one being a pre-existing student sex therapist played by none other than the 26-year-old Irish actor from Doctor Who: Flux, Thaddea Graham. As Otis panics and briefs Eric, she can be overheard saying in the trailer,

"Call in and tell me your problems."

It is time for Otis to take matters into his own hands and he is seen addressing his new batchmates about his unauthorised sex clinic keeping its future in mind.

2) Maeve's journey in the US and the effects of long-distance

From Season 3 of Sex Education, it is known that Maeve Wiley has left the school for her study program in the United States with her scholarship. Otis and Maeve mend bridges and exchange goodbyes but that's not all - they also exchange their pictures for a little fun over text.

However, the distance gets to them and Otis confides to Maeve saying,

"People are doing all theses new things, and I feel like I'm getting left behind. And I don't know that you're coming back."

Meanwhile, Maeve is adapting to a new culture in a new place with new mentors (Dan Levy) and is also seen to be making new friends in the States. Even though the chances of Maeve and Otis being back together seem slim, fans have been guessing wild about Maeve's role in Sex Education's final season.

3) Ruby Matthews and Otis Milburn rekindle their tension

Another point of deliberation is what the future holds for Otis and Ruby after their short but sweet romance in the past episodes. The teaser released on July 5, 2023, shows Otis and Ruby sharing a moment on Ruby's bed.

Fans who had been disappointed with their break up in the previous season may have a reason to rejoice as Otis and Ruby reconcile. In the trailer, Ruby says,

"I want us to be friends."

While the pair of polar opposites seem to be on better terms in the fourth season, Sex Education will also focus on the individual stories of Eric, Jackson, the Groffs, Aimee, and Jean Milburn.

Watch Sex Education Season 4 on Netflix as it releases globally on Thursday, September 21, 2023.