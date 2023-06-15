City on Fire episode 8 on Apple TV+: Release date, air time, plot, and more

Episode 8 of Apple TV+'s City on Fire is all set to air on the streaming platform on Friday, June 16, at 12:00 am ET (tentative time). The show, helmed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, centers around a young woman whose life is tragically cut short in a shooting incident in New York City.

However, the incident is more than just a stray shooting as it seems to have some connections with several citywide fires. The show's cast is led by Wyatt Olef and Jemima Kirke, with many others playing significant supporting characters.

City on Fire episode 8 is set for an eventful and unforgettable finale

A promo for City on Fire episode 8 has not been released by Apple TV+, but according to Rotten Tomatoes, the upcoming finale episode will depict some new challenges in the investigation. The official synopsis reads as:

''A citywide power outage puts the investigation and multiple lives in jeopardy.''

Fans can expect a satisfying conclusion to the story as the finale will tie all ends up. The previous episode, titled The Demon Brother, focused on Charlie trying to stop an imminent threat. It ended on a dramatic note with the power supply across New York City being cutoff, causing absolute mayhem.

With just one more episode left, viewers can expect a highly dramatic and memorable finale to what's been a thoroughly gripping and fascinating crime drama series that delved deep into the dark side of a seemingly perfect city. The series has received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critcs, with many praising its writing, direction, and performances by the actors, among numerous other things.

More details about City on Fire's plot and cast

City on Fire delves deep into a mysterious shooting in New York City that leads to the death of a young girl. As investigators delve deep into the case, they realize that the seemingly random shooting has some connections with a series of citywide fires. Here's a brief description of the crime show, as per Apple TV+ Press:

''In “City on Fire,” an NYU student is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends’ band is playing at her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return.''

The description further continues:

''She never does. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep.'"

Wyatt Oleff stars as Charlie, a friend of Samathna Yeung, who's murdered in a shooting incident. He plays a key role in unraveling the mystery behind his friend's murder. Featuring alongside him are other actors like Jemima Kirke as Regan Hamilton Sweeney, Ashley Zukerman as Keith, Nico Tortorella as William Hamilton Sweeney, Chase Sui Wonders as Samantha Yeung, and many others.

Catch City on Fire episode 8 on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 16.

Poll : 0 votes