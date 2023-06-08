Apple TV+'s City on Fire episode 7 is expected to drop on the streaming platform on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 12 am ET (tentative time). The series centers around the tragic death of a student in New York City.

Following the murder, the investigation reveals some shocking connections between the shooting and several mysterious fires across the city.

The show features Wyatt Oleff as Charlie, Jemima Kirke as Regan Hamilton Sweeney, and many others who play key roles. It is helmed by prominent screenwriters Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

City on Fire episode 7 will focus on Charlie trying to prevent a new threat

An official trailer for City on Fire episode 7 is not available. But based on a description by Rotten Tomatoes, fans can expect the upcoming episode, titled The Demon Brother, to focus on Charlie desperately trying to prevent a new threat. It seems the investigation is getting closer to a conclusion, and hopefully, some questions will be answered.

Nick and Amory seem involved in the case, and the two are most likely to get arrested soon. The episode is also expected to explore Samantha and Nicky's complicated relationship.

Apart from that, not many other details about the new episode are known yet. The previous episode, titled Annus Horribilis, delved deep into the Hamilton-Sweeneys' complicated past. Here's Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the episode:

''The Hamilton-Sweeneys' twisted past proves crucial to unraveling the truth.''

With just two more episodes left, viewers can expect the upcoming episode to set the stage for an epic finale that would do complete justice to the show's philosophical and thematic ambitions. The finale is expected to air on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 16, 2023.

In brief about City on Fire's plot and cast

City on Fire tells the gripping story of a mysterious shooting incident in New York. A student was killed, following which an investigation was launched, which revealed some shocking truths about the murder and a series of fires that shook the city. Take a look at a short description of the series, as per Apple TV+ Press:

''In “City on Fire,” an NYU student is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends’ band is playing at her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return.''

The synopsis further reads:

''She never does. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep.''

Actor Wyatt Oleff plays the role of Charlie in the series. Charlie is a friend of Samantha's, the girl who was shot dead in NYC. He is desperate to find out the truth behind her death.

Starring alongside Oleff are actors like Jemima Kirke as Regan Hamilton Sweeney, Chase Sui Wonders as Samantha Yeung, Nico Tortorella as William Hamilton Sweeney, and many others.

Don't forget to catch City on Fire episode 7 on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes