Silo episode 7 on Apple TV+: Release date, time, plot, and more details

The 7th episode of Apple TV+'s sci-fi series, Silo, is expected to air on the streaming platform on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 12 am ET (tentative time). The series focuses on a group of people who live underground under a set of rules that allegedly protect them from the harmful influence of the outside world.

The show stars Rebecca Ferguson in one of the major roles along with many others portraying significant supporting characters. The series is created by noted Canadian screenwriter Graham Yost.

Silo episode 7 will focus on Juliette who asks her father for a favor

Apple TV+ has not yet released the official promo for Silo episode 7, but based on a synopsis shared by Rotten Tomatoes, viewers can expect the new episode to focus on the security concerns about the underground.

Bernard is deeply concerned about the security of the underground and talks to Juliette. Juliette then goes on to ask her father for a favor. Here's the synopsis of the episode, titled The Flamekeepers:

''Bernard seeks Juliette's cooperation as he grows increasingly concerned about the silo's security; Juliette asks her father for a favor.''

Apart from that, not many other details about the new episode are known at this point. The previous episode, titled The Relic, depicted Juliette uncovering some shocking truths about a person she thought she knew and could trust.

With a few more episodes still left, fans can expect more plot twists and drama in the next few weeks as the show heads toward its conclusion. Four more episodes are still left this season, with the finale expected to air on June 30, 2023.

So far, reviews for the series have been mainly positive, with many viewers and critics praising its thematic and philosophical ambition, performances by the cast, and writing, among other things.

More details about Silo plot and cast

The fascinating sci-fi show revolves around various people living in an underground where they're governed by rules seemingly designed to protect them from harm. However, nobody is aware of the real reason behind the underground's existence. Here's a short description of the show, as per Apple TV+ Press:

''Silo'' is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences.''

The description further states,

''Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one's murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don't kill you, the truth will.''

Rebecca Ferguson's richly nuanced and intense performance in the lead role as Juliette is one of the show's major highlights as she elevates the series to a different level. Her character is deeply concerned about the underground and wants to find out the truth behind its existence.

Starring alongside Ferguson in other important roles are actors like David Oyelowo as Holston Becker, Rashida Jones as Allison Becker, and many others.

Don't forget to catch Silo on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes