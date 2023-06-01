The 6th episode of Silo is expected to drop on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 12 am ET (tentative time). The dystopian sci-fi series centers around various people who live in a silo several miles deep underground. Their lives are governed by strict rules that are intended to protect them from the harmful toxicity of the outside world.

The show features Rebecca Ferguson in the lead role, alongside various others who play crucial supporting characters. It is created by noted filmmaker Graham Yost and is based on the critically acclaimed series of sci-fi books penned by Hugh Howey.

Silo episode 6 will focus on Juliette finding out some shocking secrets

Apple TV+ has not yet released the official promo for Silo episode 6. However, based on a short synopsis by Rotten Tomatoes, viewers can expect Juliette to find out some shocking truths about a person who she thought she knew and understood very well. The synopsis reads:

"During her investigation, Juliette uncovers disturbing secrets about someone she thought she knew."

Apart from that, more details regarding the new episode are currently being kept under tight wraps by the makers.

The previous episode, titled The Janitor's Boy, depicted Sims appointing Billings as chief deputy to keep an eye on Juliette and track her actions very closely.

They went on to clash as Juliette was fiercely determined to delve deep into two mysterious murders. With a lot more drama still left to unfold in the show, it'll be interesting to watch how the story pans out in the remaining episodes as it has now reached a critical stage.

The series reportedly features a total of 10 episodes, and the rest of the episodes will be dropped on Fridays until the finale on June 30, 2023.

In brief, Silo plot and cast

The sci-fi series takes place in a dystopian future where several people live in a giant underground space that's strictly governed by rules made to protect them. The existence of the underground and the rules created remain mysterious.

Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per Apple TV+ Press:

"Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences."

The synopsis further reads:

"Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one's murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don't kill you, the truth will."

Rebecca Ferguson's performance in the lead role of Juliette is one of the defining elements of the show. She elevates it to a different level altogether with her raw charisma and screen presence.

Her other acting credits include Drowning Ghost, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, and Florence Foster Jenkins, to name a few. Other supporting cast members include Rashida Jones as Allison Becker, David Oyelowo as Holston Becker, and many more.

Viewers can stream the 6th episode of Silo on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 2, 2023.

