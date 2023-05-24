Silo episode 5 on Apple TV+: Release date, time, plot, and more details revealed

Silo episode 5, titled The Janitor’s Boy, is all set to premiere on Friday, May 26, 2023, at approximately 12 am ET on Apple TV+. The show has managed to impress viewers with its debut season, and fans can't wait to see what surprises the show has in store for them.

The series follows the story of a community of people living deep beneath the Earth's surface, unaware of the outside world, and chronicles how they unmask shocking secrets surrounding the silo as a series of mysterious and unexplained deaths start occurring in their community when a rule is broken.

The show has managed to keep viewers on the edge of their seats through its thrilling storylines in every episode, especially the last one which saw Juliette discover some shocking truths regarding Gerorge's murder, while Marnes was attacked in his apartment after refusing Paul Billings to become the next sheriff. Naturally, fans cannot wait for the next episode and are already speculating what it could entail.

Silo episode 5 will see Holston reveal more information about George's murder to Juliette

The Apple TV+ show has been the subject of much appreciation for its intriguing storylines, and fans can hardly wait as the show builds up to an action-packed and explosive finale. The synopsis for the upcoming episode of the show, as per Apple TV+, reads:

"Sims appoints Billings as chief deputy to keep tabs on Juliette, whose efforts to solve two murders lead to a showdown."

The previous episode of the show saw Juliette discover Holston's secret documents, which includes George's files, and so the next episode could see Juliette continue on her quest to find the truth behind her lover George's murder.

However, going by the synopsis, fans can also expect to see Juliette's character encounter trouble as her investigations lead her to discover something that isn't meant to be known.

It is also reasonable to assume that Julliete will be removed from her position, as Bernard and Sims want Paul Billings in charge of the underground community.

More about Silo's synopsis and cast

Silo is written and created by Graham Yost and directed by Morten Tyldum. The official synopsis of the show, according to Apple TV+, reads:

“Silo” is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences."

It continues:

"Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one's murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don't kill you, the truth will."

The sci-fi dystopian show is based on the book series of the same name by Hugh Howey and offers a spooky and dramatic storyline that has fans absolutely hooked.

The compelling premise of the show is brought to life by a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Rebecca Ferguson (who plays Juliette), David Oyelowo (who plays Holston), Rashida Jones (who plays Allison), Common (who plays Robert Sims), and Harriet Walter (who plays Martha Walker), among many others.

Silo episode 5, The Janitor's Boy, will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 12 a.m. ET.

Poll : 0 votes