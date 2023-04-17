Silo author Hugh Howey claims the show is even more detailed than his imagination (Exclusive)

The critically-acclaimed Silo series of books will soon be televised on Apple TV+. This adaptation has a stamp of approval from author Hugh Howey. So much so that he claims that there are elements in the current rendition that even exceed his own imagination.

We joined Howey and showrunner Graham Yost for an exclusive chat to promote the show ahead of the premiere. Yost was full of praise for the heart and soul of Silo - Juliette, played by Rebecca Ferguson. The conversation also veered into a philosophical direction, as Howey spoke about man's place in the world and how it pertained thematically to the show.

Over 200 people poured their heart and soul into Silo

Hugh Howey is a happy man. Not only was his vision translated effectively into the Apple TV + version of Silo, but even exceeded, thanks to the level of detail that went into the show. He said:

"But when you walk around the Silo and as we filmed it, each corner of the set is more detailed than my imagination. We had over 200 people bring their creative energies into this. And they built more than the sum of its parts."

The initial idea was for Silo to be made into a movie, which would have only allowed a fraction of the story to be told across two hours. In its current format, the science fiction saga can unfold in the manner that the author envisioned it. Howey added the following:

"When we originally had this set up as a feature film, we had two different scripts and we had to take a lot of the books out. To kind of cobble together kind of like a shadow of the story. To present to people in 2 hours. With this, over the first season we don't even tell the first book, so we get to expand things and go into more detail. And not just story detail."

As for what makes Rebecca Ferguson the perfect Juliette? Graham Yost chimed in with praise for the Mission Impossible 4 actor, saying:

"She’s fantastic. And she’s so much fun to work with. We’ve talked about first seeing her in Mission Impossible 4, I think, and going where the hell did she come from? She’s amazing. And she’s fantastic in Dune. So, she’s just a great performer."

However, it's not her acting chops that make Yost such a big fan of hers. He is also in awe of the Dune actress as a person. He stated:

"As it turns out, just a hell of a human being. And we have a hell of a great time. And she sets a great tone on the set, and everyone follows the tone. Because you’ll be kind of a jerk not to. So, it’s been wonderful."

The pursuit of knowledge has always been the fundamental theme of all dystopian fiction. Knowledge is power in many such sagas, and to many, knowledge is seen as being dangerous. As it happens, Howey summed up the essence of Silo by stating:

"I think that feeling of being a little bit lost in our place in the world is reflected in this story. They have a lot of questions about how they got where they are. And who built this place? And are they doomed there? Or are they saved there? So, everyone brings their biases and curiosities into these fundamental questions. And I see that as the human condition. The way we get through life."

Tune in to Apple TV+ for the world premiere of Silo on Friday, May 5, 2023. Join the star-studded cast in this science fiction saga, which includes Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Chinaza Uche, and many others.

