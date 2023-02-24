What time will Wreck air on Hulu? Cast list and more about slasher-comedy series

The British comedy-thriller series, Wreck, is set to make its debut in the United States on Hulu. Created by Ryan J. Brown, the show will be available for streaming starting at 12 am ET on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Directed by Chris Baugh, the series follows a 19-year-old protagonist who takes a job on a cruise ship to investigate the disappearance of his sister, who was last seen alive on board. Wreck originally premiered on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in October 2022 and was featured as one of the top LGBT TV shows of the year by several publications, despite receiving mixed reviews.

The official logline of Wreck, as per Hulu, reads:

"Jamie Walsh boards mega cruise ship, the Sacramentum, in search for his missing sister and discovers conspiracy onboard far darker than he could ever imagine."

Trailer

The official trailer for Wreck was released on YouTube on February 10, 2023. Its description reads:

"Set aboard The Sacramentum cruise ship, Wreck follows 19-year-old new recruit Jamie as he attempts to infiltrate a crew of 1000 people to find his missing sister who vanished on the previous tour aboard the same vessel. Watch as Jamie, and his newfound friends, work together to uncover the sinister truth that runs as wide and deep as the ocean on which they’re trapped."

Wreck cast explored: Oscar Kennedy, Thaddea Graham, and others star in Hulu slasher-comedy series

Oscar Kennedy as Jamie Walsh/Cormac Kelly

Oscar Kennedy is an English actor best known for his roles in TV shows and films like Hunted, BBC Two's The Politician's Husband, BBC One's The White Queen, Home from Home, Decline and Fall, Bliss, BBC iPlayer's Ladhood, The Man with the Iron Heart, and School's Out Forever.

Oscar will be seen in Wreck as Jamie Walsh, a 19-year-old who takes a job on board the Sacramentum, a cruise ship on which his sister went missing.

Jodie Tyack as Pippa Walsh

Jodie Tyack is an actor known for her roles in TV shows such as Unforgotten, Prime Suspect: Tennison, The Feed, BBC's Noughts + Crosses, Agatha Raisin, and The Window. Jodie, apart from being an actor, is a writer who co-created the show Mum Listen.

She will be seen in Wreck as Pippa Walsh, Jamie's sister who disappeared in a mysterious manner while working aboard the Sacramentum.

Thaddea Graham as Vivian Lim

Thaddea Graham is a Chinese-Northern Irish actor known for her roles in TV shows such as The Sparticle Mystery, Curfew, Netflix's The Letter for the King, BBC One's Us, The Irregulars, Doctor Who, and ITV's Redemption. She joined the cast for the fourth season of Netflix's Sex Education.

Thaddea will be seen as Vivian Lim, one of Jamie's colleagues on board the Sacramentum in Wreck. Lim takes up the job on the Sacramentum to get away from her homophobic family.

Jack Rowan as Danny Jones

Jack Rowan is an English actor whose credits include roles on TV shows such as ITV's Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands, Channel 4's Born to Kill, Peaky Blinders, BBC's Noughts + Crosses, Moominvalley, and Sky Max's A Town Called Malice. He has also appeared in films like Benjamin and Boys from County Hell. His performance in Born to Kill won him a BAFTA Cymru award for Best Actor and earned him a BAFTA and a Royal Television Society Programme Awards nomination.

Jack Rowan will be seen as Danny Jones, Pippa's ex-boyfriend and a member of the Sacramentum's entertainment team.

Other cast members include Anthony Rickman as Olly Reyes, Louis Boyer as Sam Rhodes, Peter Claffey as Cormac Kelly, Miya Ocego as Rosie Preston, Harriet Webb as Karen MacIntyre, Warren James Dunning as Officer Beaker, Amber Grappy as Lauren Thompson, Diego Andres as Jerome Dupont, Louise Parker as Jenny, Georgia Goodman as Dolce, and James Phoon as Hamish Campbell, among others.

Produced by Euston Films, Wreck will be available for streaming in the United States on Hulu from March 1, 2023.

