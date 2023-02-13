Red Rose, a brand new British horror drama series, is expected to hit Netflix on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 3.01 am ET, as reported by CinemaBlend. The BBC series was released in the UK in August 2022 and is now set to premiere exclusively for US audiences.

The series revolves around a group of teenagers and explores their relationship with technology and the digital world. When an app threatens to ruin their lives, it falls upon the teens to figure out how to tackle the issue.

Red Rose stars Amelia Clarkson as the lead, alongside many others playing key roles.

Red Rose: What to expect from the new horror drama series

BBC Three released the official trailer for Red Rose on August 10, 2022. It offers a peek into the lives of the central characters, who all seem to be leading normal lives, until a mysterious new app disrupts their daily routine.

A number of frightening moments from the series are briefly depicted in the trailer, which also seems to suggest that there are elements of the supernatural that creep into the teenagers' lives. Overall, the trailer maintains a highly dramatic and scary tone that fans of psychological thrillers and horror would find interesting.

Here's a brief description of the series, as per Netflix's Tudum:

''Some apps kill your battery. This one might kill you. In Red Rose, a group of teens in England uncover the chilling truth behind a fatal phone app plaguing their town. The creepy software lures in users by promising to fulfill their deepest desires, but it ultimately isolates them from those they hold close and sparks seemingly supernatural destruction.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect a gripping psychological horror series that explores a number of themes pertaining to the dark side of human existence, with elements of mystery and supernatural thrown in.

Following the series' UK premiere, it received mostly positive reviews from audiences and critics, with many praising its strong atmosphere, writing, and intriguing plotline. It reportedly features a total of eight episodes, all of which are expected to air on Netflix on the same day, i.e. February 15, 2023.

More details about the cast of Red Rose

Actress Amelia Clarkson stars in one of the key roles as Wren Davies in the new horror series. She seems to be the leader of the group. Clarkson looks in terrific form in the trailer, as she depicts her character's raw tension, fear, and paranoia quite convincingly without ever going overboard. Fans can expect a powerful performance from her.

Apart from Red Rose, Amelia Clarkson is known for her appearances in Stomping Grounds, Our Zoo, and All Stars, to name a few.

Featuring alongside her in another pivotal role is Isis Hainsworth, who essays the character of Roch. The rest of the supporting cast includes Natalie Blair as Ashley Banister, Ali Khan as Tariq Sadiq, and Ellis Howard as Anthony Longwell, among many more. The show was helmed by Michael and Paul Clarkson.

Don't forget to watch Red Rose on Netflix on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

