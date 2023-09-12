"Need that Otis Maeve endgame": Sex Education fandom divided between Maeve and Ruby as final season drops trailer

Sex Education has put its fans through a rollercoaster of emotions over the past three seasons, with so much happening between the lead pair of Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey). However, Ruby (Mimi Keene) entered Otis' life in the previous season, which caused the show's fandom to split. The final season, set to premiere on September 21, 2023, will conclusively answer which way Otis goes.

As of the last season, Maeve and Otis accepted their feelings for each other, but some fans felt that Otis and Ruby, who were together for most of the season, made a better couple.

With the extended trailer finally out, fans have already engaged in a social media battle about who Otis should end up with. The fandom is divided between Emma Mackey's Maeve, who seems to be the more prominent choice, and Mimi Keene's Ruby, which became an instant fan favorite in the previous season.

Sex Education season 4 trailer did tease a Maeve and Otis relationship, however.

Fans demand a perfect ending for Sex Education

Sex Education season 4 has quite a lofty task of delivering a satisfying ending to one of the biggest shows on Netflix. It also comes with the responsibility of writers to wrap up the fan-favorite arcs satisfactorily.

DF's post about the upcoming final season of SE (Image via X)

The most significant decision is between Maeve and Ruby, who have both been fan favorites at different points in the story. Maeve started as the main protagonist opposite Otis, and it has been their story. But Ruby's sudden entry into the scene significantly changed the dynamics for fans, who pinned Ruby as a favorite.

However, the trailer for the season 4 hints at Otis and Maeve being together. The trailer also increased the hype for the series, mainly after fans initially complained about the teaser and the first posters.

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming final season of SE (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming final season of SE (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming final season of SE (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming final season of SE (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming final season of SE (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming final season of SE (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming final season of SE (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming final season of SE (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming final season of SE (Image via X)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming final season of SE (Image via X)

Apart from the returning cast members, Sex Education season 4 will also feature Eshaan Akbar, Thaddea Graham, Lisa McGrillis, Marie Reuther, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean, Imani Yahshua, and Dan Levy.

Sex Education season 4 will premiere on September 21, 2023.