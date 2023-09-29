"Tested positive for coke": Celsius Energy Drink drug test TikTok claim goes viral 

A TikToker recently posted a video claiming that the popular Celsius energy drink tested positive for containing a number of illegal substances, including cocaine and benzos, on a urine drug test. @strawberryforrest shared the video on September 27, and the caption read:

“CELCIUS TEST POS IN UDS”

The video went viral and was circulated on X (formerly Twitter) as well. Netizens were left quite confused by her claim as one netizen, @ssasha_trejo, likely could not fathom that a Celsius drink tested positive for cocaine.

TikToker claims Celsius drink tested positive for multiple illicit substances on a UDS test kit. (Image via X/@ssasha_trejo)

The TikToker showed the apparent UDS results to the camera and asked her viewers to stop drinking Celsius. She also noted a faint line on the oxycodone hydrochloride result. But @strawberryforrest further explained that even though the result for oxycontin came negative, if a person took the urine test after drinking Celsius, and a faint line appeared for the oxycontin test, it would suggest that they were "using off oxy."

Although there is no accurate medical analysis that supports the TikToker's claims, many viewers responded that they would try to test it themselves. This was also discussed on Reddit, where one user said that the testing kit used in the viral video is designed to check the level of substances in an individual's urine and not for energy drinks.

Reddit user explains why the drug test on the UDS kit came out positive. (Image via Reddit/@r/mildlyinteresting)

The user went on to elaborate that the kit tests the "presence of metabolites" in an illegal drug such as cocaine and not the substance itself. Thus, the metabolites present in the ingredients of the Celsius energy drink are similar to the ones present in those drugs, the test kit would show the results based on this property.

Netizens slam TikToker's claim about Celsius energy drink drug test

Several people under X user @ssasha_trejo's post about the TikTok video on the Celsius energy drink drug test pointed out that the kit used by the TikToker is for urine. So, a carbonated drink would likely bring out false positives when poured inside the container.

Some also called her out for blaming the energy drink when she was conducting the test in an improper method, saying the results were bound to be inaccurate. A few others also asserted that they consume the Celsius energy drink almost every day and have never tested positive for any illegal substances. Here are some reactions:

People contradicted TikToker's Celsius drink drug test results. (Image via X/@ssasha_trejo)

Celsius energy drink has been banned in the US by NCAA

In a recent study by the National Collegiate Athletic Association, the Celsius energy drink was found to contain guarana, ginseng, taurine, and L-carnitine. All of these ingredients are currently banned by the National Collegiate Athletic Association, the World Anti-Doping Agency, and the Olympic Committee.

Celsius also contains a lot of caffeine, which is derived from a wide range of natural sources. However, these caffeine are deemed as stimulants, which are banned substances under the NCAA bylaws.

The ban was issued to prevent athletes from using substances that may enhance their performances during a game, thus influencing their natural ability to perform and blurring the fairness of competitions.