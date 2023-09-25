Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler celebrate their almost two-year anniversary with bowling date

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler sealed their upcoming two-year anniversary in December with a kiss during their recent bowling date. As per Splashnews, on their date at Highland Park Bowl in Los Angeles, Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler were spotted rocking casuals, and even being cozy on the street corner.

They also coordinated their outfit for this special occasion, with Gerber wearing a cropped white T-shirt, an oversized hoodie paired with a black blazer, and low-rise pants with wide legs. Butler, meanwhile, was seen in a trucker jacket and black jeans.

Austin Butler is a renowned actor who recently swept awards for his role as the titular musician in Elvis. Other than that, he has been in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Carrie Diaries, and more. His next big upcoming project is Dune: Part 2.

Kaia Gerber is the daughter of iconic model Cindy Crawford and is an actress and model herself as well. Her most notable works are Bottoms and Babylon.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler share a "very secure relationship," says insider

As per ClutchPoints, speaking about the couple, an insider told US Weekly:

“Kaia can’t believe she and Austin have been dating for nearly two years. They’ve both been so busy with their careers that the time has flown by.”

According to the insider, the two have a jam-packed schedule, but they always make time for each other. As per ClutchPoints, the source added:

“Although Austin and Kaia are both in the public eye, they’re really down to earth and have a very secure relationship, so they never let jealousy or anything like that get in the way.”

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, the parents of Kaia Gerber, are apparently really close to Austin Butler as well, as per the insider, who added:

“They’re looking forward to spending the holidays together, and Kaia loves that her family gets along so well with Austin. He’s joined them on several vacations and he’s definitely a part of the family.”

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler's relationship timeline

Gerber and Butler's match had been the talk of the town for a long time when the two initially began going out.

It started in December of 2021 when they were spotted by the paparazzi taking the same yoga class. At the time, US Weekly exclusively reported that, according to a source, they were definitely dating.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler then made a public appearance at the pre-Oscars party of W magazine in March 2022, adding to the buzz surrounding them.

The pre-Oscar appearance was followed by their MET Gala debut in 2022. Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler were also spotted taking a vacation in Paris on Valentine's Day.

All speculations about the two dating were confirmed when Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler stole a kiss in public at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Elvis. They were also seen cozying up when Butler won the Golden Globe for the film.

Since then, they have posed for many media photos while being low-key and tight-lipped about their relationship.

In a 2022 GQ interview, Butler shut down an interviewer attempting to ask him about his relationship, saying:

“I don’t think there’s anything I want to share about that. But thank you for providing the space.”

Although the couple have been keeping a low profile, they are occasionally spotted on vacations and date nights, including the Highland Park Bowl date that is making headlines of late.

Speaking about her daughter's relationship with Butler, Kaia Gerber’s mother, Cindy Crawford, told PEOPLE in May 2023:

"I think that she kind of sees how my husband [Gerber’s father Rande Gerber] and I have dealt with it throughout the years. Which is not like, we don't ever try to, 'Oh, we can't go there because we might get photographed.'"

Not much is known about Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler's relationship since they keep a pretty low profile. After the award season was over for 2023, the couple was not spotted much during the summer, which is why their recent bowling date has attracted attention.