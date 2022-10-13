How Cindy Crawford Keeps Herself in Shape over the Course of Three Decades

Cindy Crawford is a highly successful and popular supermodel who has established her presence with high-end runways, fashion campaigns, and magazine covers. Even after retiring from modeling, Crawford takes utmost care of her body and appearance, and, as a result, she looks as beautiful as ever.

Cindy Crawford's Secret to Staying in Shape over the Course of Three Decades

Cindy Crawford believes in leading a disciplined life and considers it to be the reason why she managed to stay in shape over the course of three decades. Her lifestyle includes eating foods that are rich in nutrition, a workout routine that helps in effective weight management, proper rest time, and having fun with friends and family.

Here, we will take a closer look at the Cindy Crawford’s diet and workout routine that has helped her stay in shape.

Cindy Crawford Workout Routine

Cindy Crawford absolutely loves working out and has been doing so since she was about twenty years old. She schedules her workout time in advance to stay consistent and disciplined.

Her workout routine is a proper amalgamation of cardio exercises and strength training routines. She also likes leading a physically active lifestyle such as going on a hike or riding a bicycle with her friends or husband.

Cindy Crawford starts her day with meditating and follows it with cardio exercises for twenty minutes that include running and trampoline jumping. She listens to audio books and podcasts while exercising. These cardio moves help the model in burning a decent amount of calories along with maintaining the overall cardiorespiratory fitness of the body.

Cindy does not believe in following an extremely strenuous exercise routine and prefers working on her complete body at once. She trains with Sarah Hagaman and usually includes weights in her resistance training routine.

Throughout her workout routine, Cindy Crawford switches between weight training exercises and cardio exercises to maximize fat burning and boost stamina in the body. Some of the exercises that are prevalent in Cindy’s workout routine are squats, bicep curls, and lunges.

Cindy ends her workout routine with a full-body stretching circuit which efficiently prepares her muscles and helps in relieving tightness and tension in the body. The stretching routine also helps in reducing the chances of injuries or over straining the muscles.

While Crawford is traveling, she tries to include short bodyweight exercises along with calorie burning and toning bodyweight exercises that keep her in shape. Some of the moves that are prevalent in Crawford’s short bodyweight workout include full-body circles, deep side lunges, wide leg squats, hip circles, push-ups, sit-ups, leg lifts, crunches, and more.

According to Cindy, getting enough sleep and rest is just as important as working out and eating healthy. Being well-rested also helps in staying motivated to exercise.

Cindy Crawford Diet Routine

The two most important aspects of Crawford’s diet routine are conscious eating and portion control. She does not believe in overly restrictive diets and considers herself a healthy eater. She avoids eating certain kinds of foods such as rice, bread, and white pasta along with restricting the amount of sugar that she consumes in her diet.

Crawford starts her day with green tea and sometimes has a latte in the morning. She then has protein shakes that are rich with minerals and vitamins such as spinach and turmeric. During the weekend, she prefers having an omelet along with mushrooms and spinach.

For lunch, Cindy prefers having salad and sometimes adds chicken to her lunch. She likes exploring different types of food for her dinner but thoroughly enjoys having sushi along with her family. Crawford also enjoys eating kale and manchego salad or caviar for her dinner.

Cindy occasionally treats herself to her cravings such as chocolate, ice cream, and cocktails.

Takeaway

Cindy Crawford is certainly highly disciplined when it comes to staying in shape and maintaining a beautiful physique. With her figure, she is definitely making the 50s look like the new 30s.

Crawford has perfected her lifestyle by following a workout routine that effectively works on her body, eating foods that are jam-packed with nutrients, and giving her body proper time to rest and recover.

