6 Best No-Equipment Cardio Exercises for Women

Cardio exercises are an effective way to lose weight and burn a high amount of calories. You don't necessarily need fancy equipment for cardio exercises; bodyweight exercises with explosive movements make for good cardio training.

You can modify the intensity of the exercises with repetitions and addition of weight.

Best No-Equipment Cardio Exercises

We have curated a list of the six best cardio exercises women can include in their workout routine. They do not require any equipment and can be easily done at home. Let's get started:

1) Jumping Jack

It's one of the popular cardio exercises and help burn a decent amount of calories and build endurance.

How to do it?

Start off in a standing position with your feet hip-distance arm and arms down by your sides.

Bring your arms to your sides while jumping outwards and towards your side.

Bring your hands and legs back to the starting position.

Repeat.

2) Plyo Lunge

It helps in both building strength and power, and also in burning a decent amount of calories.

How to do it?

Start off by assuming a split stance, meaning positioning one leg in the front and the other at the back.

Bend your knees to descend your body into a lunge position.

Explosively jump in the air along with switching the positions of your leg so that your rear leg is at the front and the front leg is at the back.

Make sure to land softly on the joints and ankles. Change sides, and repeat.

3) Speed Skater

It can help elevate the heart rate and also aid in the fat burning process. There are variations to this exercise you can use for added intensity and challenge.

How to do it?

Start off with both your feet together and back upright in the standing position.

Jump to your left side as much as you can, and land on the same foot while crossing your right foot behind you.

Jump towards your left side with a wide step, and land on your left foot.

Keep jumping from one leg to another while aiming for the wider jump rather than the higher jump.

You can also increase the speed of the speed skaters once you get the hang of it.

4) Mountain Climber

It can help burn a decent amount of calories, increase agility, and build leg endurance.

How to do it?

Start off by assuming a high plank position on the ground with shoulders above your palms, feet extended straight at the back, back straight, and core engaged.

Drive your left knee towards your chest before swapping with your right knee. It means you have to simultaneously drive your right knee towards the chest while extending your left leg to its starting position. Repeat.

You can increase the speed of the exercise once you get the hang of the movement.

5) Squat Jump

Besides elevating heart rate, this high impact exercise can help burn a decent number of calories and torch fat.

How to do it?

Start off in an elongated standing position with your feet hip-distance apart and keeping the core muscles engaged.

Lower your body into a squatting position by hinging down your hips and bending at the knees.

Keep your hips pushed back to avoid overstraining the knee joints.

With explosive movement, jump, and reach your arms overhead.

Gently land back in the squatting position. Repeat.

6) Inchworm

Inchworm is a fabulous full-body cardio exercises that can help build strength and mobility.

How to do it?

Start off in an elongated standing position, with your feet slightly apart and back erect.

Touch your palms to the ground before walking forward with your hands and assuming the push-up position.

Walk your hands back to your feet before assuming the standing position.

Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned no-equipment exercises can be intense and challenging, as they comprise several explosive movements.

These cardio exercises can help you lose weight without the use of fancy equipment or expensive gym memberships.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav