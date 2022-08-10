5 Morning Exercises for Quick Weight Loss

High fat-burning exercises along with a balanced diet are key to quick weight loss. A workout combining cardio moves and strength training is the most efficient for this purpose. They not torch a reasonable amount of calories but also offer several advantages such as boosting functional movement, building muscles, strengthening the body, enhancing bone density, and improving overall fitness.

Here are the five best morning exercises that you can do for quick weight loss.

Best Morning Exercises for Quick Weight Loss

Morning workouts help in priming the body for increased metabolism throughout the day. Furthermore, the sense of accomplishment at completing the workout first thing lets you face up to the day's challenges in a better frame of mind.

1. Lateral Shuffles

Lateral shuffles are one of the dynamic morning exercises that will help you with quick weight loss by burning mega calories in the body along with boosting your metabolism. It is a great cardio exercise for strengthening the lower body as it will work on your thighs, glutes, calves, and hips.

How should you do it?

Start in a standing position with your feet shoulder-width apart and your knees slightly bent while your hips are hinged down. Keep your spine in a neutral position with your chest lifted. Now move to the right side with quick and small shuffle steps. Stop briefly for a moment as you have completed the desired number of steps. Now do the same shuffle movement toward the left side of your body. You can decide on the number of shuffle steps to be taken on the side before starting with the exercise. If you are a beginner, start with the slow shuffle pace before picking up the pace of your shuffle steps.

2. Battle Ropes

Battle ropes are also one of the most effective morning exercises for quick weight loss as they offer a full-body workout by engaging your core muscles, arms, shoulders, chest, back, and legs. In addition to weight loss, battle rope exercises will also help in toning and strengthening the body. You can incorporate a great variety of battle rope routines in your workout to avoid boredom, but here we will be discussing rope slams.

How should you do it?

Start with your feet shoulder-width apart while clutching the ropes with your hands and palms facing inward. With an explosive movement, swing the rope as high as you can above your head before slamming it to the ground with high power and coming into a high squat position. Repeat.

3. Shoulder Plank Taps

Shoulder plank taps are a versatile good-morning exercise that will help with quick weight loss and tighten the mid-section of the body. Doing shoulder plank taps with a high intensity will further quicken the weight loss process.

How should you do it?

Bring your body into a high plank position with your palms just beneath your shoulders and your legs extended behind you. Keep your core and glutes engaged throughout the movement of the exercise. Now lift your left hand off the ground and tap with it on your right shoulder. Bring the left hand back to the starting position. Now raise your right hand off the ground and tap with it on your left shoulder before bringing it to the starting position. Repeat.

4. Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers are an incredibly efficient exercise for burning calories and promoting functional fitness of the body.

How should you do it?

Start in a high plank position with your shoulders just above your palms and your legs straightened at the back. Make sure to keep your glutes and core engaged throughout the exercise to avoid unwanted injuries. With explosive power, bring your left leg as high as you can toward your chest before quickly bringing it back to the initial position. Immediately bring your right leg as high as you can toward the chest before quickly returning back to the initial position. Keep switching legs for the movement and increase the pace of the mountain climbers as you get the hang of it. Repeat.

5. Rowing Exercises

Rowing exercises are also an effective morning workout for quick weight loss. Rowing exercises burn those calories by efficiently engaging several muscle groups of the body. There are different modifications you can attempt while using the rowing machine along with adjusting the intensity of the workout according to your preference.

Bottom Line

The exercises mentioned above will help you lose weight quickly as well as improve your overall aerobic fitness. You can begin easy and increase the intensity of these exercises as you gain confidence and strength. The greater the intensity of the workout, the faster the weight loss. In addition, they are great for muscular and bone strength.

