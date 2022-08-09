5 Popular Exercises for Fat Loss

Fat loss is easier said than done, especially when the flab is stuck stubbornly to some parts of the body. Losing fat is essentially a combination of a healthy diet along with cardio moves and strength training. This creates a calorie deficit in the body along with toning the muscles, which eventually leads to fat loss.

Fat loss will not only help you look slim but also enhance your overall fitness. Excess fat leads to obesity bringing along the likelihood of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, endocrine dysfunction, etc. Therefore, losing fat is essential for looking better as well as staying healthy.

Effective and Popular Exercises for Fat Loss

Exercise is the most common method for losing fat because it uses extra calories that are drawn from the body's stored fat. The type of exercises, their intensity, and your consistency are the factors that will determine how much and how quickly you lose the extra fat that has piled up.

Here are some of the most popular exercises that you can include in your workout session for fat loss.

1. Kickboxing

Kickboxing is an effective and popular exercise for fat loss, especially among celebrities and models. The movement of the kickboxing exercise will enable you to get a total body workout and achieve a toned body in no time. This exercise will also help in strengthening your core and boosting the coordination and reflexes of the body. Most importantly, kickboxing will help in burning a large amount of calories, which will help you in speeding up the weight loss process.

You can effectively modify the intensity of the kickboxing workout according to your fitness goals and capabilities with the moves that you incorporate or the duration of your workout. This exercise will also help in effective management of stress as you can kick and punch through your frustrations. Therefore, kickboxing is also an ideal cross-training workout for fat loss if you want a break from the monotony of the same cardio moves.

2. Jumping Lunges

Jumping lunges work for fat loss due to the added intensity and challenge from the standard lunge. This exercise will also boost your cardiovascular health by increasing the oxygen demand by burning more calories.

How should you do it?

Start off in a standing position with your feet shoulder-width apart and core engaged. With your arms at your side, take one big step to the front with your right leg. Now lower your body such that your upper right leg is parallel to the floor. Quickly jump upward while swapping the positions of your legs while propelling your arms in the air so that your left leg is in front and your right leg is at the back. Gently land back in the lunge position on the ground. Swap sides and repeat.

3. Kettlebell Swings

Kettlebell swings are low impact, high intensity exercises for fat loss. This exercise burns a large amount of calories in a short period of time making them efficient in their purpose.

How should you do it?

Start off with an upright back and clutch a kettlebell with both your hands while extending them in front. Now slightly bend your knees and hinge your hips back to drive the kettlebell between your legs. Next, swing your kettlebell upward and let it go as far as you can naturally. Try bringing it to shoulder level and bring your body into a standing position. Repeat.

4. Plank Jacks

Plank jacks are a popular exercise for fat loss as they are a combination of core strengthening moves and cardio movement. This exercise reduces fat by burning a large amount of calories and builds stability in movement and at rest.

How should you do it?

Assume a high plank stance with your feet together and core engaged. Now jump with both your feet moving outward to their sides before quickly jumping and bringing them back together inward. Make sure to maintain the proper high plank position throughout the exercise and you can increase the speed of jumping as you get a better hang of the exercise.

5. Deadlift

Deadlift is also a widely used exercise for weight loss as it helps in boosting the metabolism of the body along with toning muscles throughout your body.

How should you do it?

Start off in a standing position with your knees slightly bent and your torso leaning forward. Grab the bar with both your hands. Now, by pressing through your heels, raise the bar off the ground until you are in a standing position. Keep your arms extended and the bar should be at thigh level. Descend back down with the bar to the center position. Repeat.

Bottom Line

For the optimal fat loss process, you should do the above exercises at a challenging intensity. The amalgamation of cardio moves and strength training exercises will enable you to lose fat and burn calories more effectively. Besides burning fat, these exercises improve your range of motion, flexibility in posture, and boost your overall fitness.

Edited by Ramaa Kishore