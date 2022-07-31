7 Best Yoga Poses for Healthy Skin

Yoga has always been known for its physical and mental benefits, but have you ever considered yoga for healthy skin? Yoga can improve your health inside out and give you radiant and healthy skin. Therefore, you should consider including yoga poses for skin care.

Yoga can help you get glowing skin by reducing the chances of multiple health issues and improving blood circulation in the body.

Yoga Poses for Healthy Skin

Here's a look at seven such yoga poses for healthy skin:

1) Camel Pose or Ustrasana

The Camel pose can help you get healthy skin by boosting the blood flow to your head along with detoxifying your blood stream. Regularly performing this pose can also result in radiant and glowing skin.

Additionally, the camel pose also entails several other benefits, such as strengthening the spine, toning your stomach, enhancing hormone function and opening your chest. It can also help women get relief from menstrual cramps.

2) Bow Pose or Dhanurasana

The Bow pose, also popularly known as the upward wheel pose, is quite common and popular due to the benefits it entails. This pose helps in the detoxification of the body, eventually resulting in glowing and healthy skin. The bow pose tends to be one of the most powerful and efficient yoga poses for healthy skin.

Besides improving skin health, the bow pose can also enhance the flexibility of the body and beat fatigue. You can also do this pose regularly if you want to lose weight.

3) Lotus Pose or Padmasana

This yoga pose is one of the simplest yet most effective and is popular due to the benefits it provides.

You can do this pose at the beginning of your yoga routine, as it can help in prepping your body for more advanced stretches and poses. This yoga pose can help you get healthy skin by relieving stress and calming your brain. The Lotus pose can also boost blood circulation in the body.

4) Forward Bending Pose or Uttanasana

This yoga pose can be considered one of the most intense bending poses. It can significantly improve blood flow, especially towards the face, leading to healthy and naturally glowing skin.

This pose might be difficult for beginners, as it requires deep stretches and body balance. Therefore, beginners are advised to take small steps and start with the less intense bending pose. That'll give them efficient practice and the ability to perform the more advanced poses.

5) Downward Facing Dog or Adho Mukha Svanasana

The downward facing dog is another popular yoga poses that can help with unwinding the body. This pose can significantly boost blood circulation, helping you get radiant and healthy skin. The downward facing dog can also help you get a natural glow on your skin.

Furthermore, this yoga pose canprovide multiple benefitsm such as strengthening the muscles in the shoulders and spine along with lengthening of the hamstrings and spine. It can energise the body, leaving you feeling refreshed.

6) Fish Pose or Matsyasana

The fish pose is one of the most popular yoga poses, especially for beginners due to their low complexity.

This yoga pose can help you get glowing and healthy skin by boosting blood circulation in the body and reducing indigestion and bloating. These issues can lead to impurities, resulting in dull and acne-prone skin.

Besides improving skin health, the fish pose provides a plethora of other benefits, such as relief from menstrual pain and beating fatigue.

7) Corpse Pose or Shavasana

The Corpse pose, popularly known as the Shavasana, is one of the most relaxing yoga poses that can be easily included in your workout routine.

You can do this pose at the end of your routine, as it can provide you relaxation and stretching before getting on with your day. Relaxation can help relieve stress, making your skin healthy in the long term.

This relaxing pose ensures you breathe at a normal rate, and blood flows effectively throughout your body.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned yoga poses are some of the best and most effective poses you can incorporate into your daily lifestyle to get healthy skin.

These poses can help improve blood circulation and boost skin health, while the cosmetic products you generally use only work on skin appearance. These skin care products can also be harmful to the skin due to the presence of chemicals and scented products.

That's why it's advised to include these yoga poses in your workout routine to get healthy skin, as they not only work on skin appearance but also improve skin health.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far