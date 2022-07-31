6 Exercises to Help You Lose Belly Fat

Losing belly fat is often associated with getting a taut and toned stomach. While you cannot specifically target and lose fat from a particular area of the body, with the correct exercise and appropriate diet, you can lose belly fat and get a slimmer waist. Therefore, reducing the overall fat percentage of the body and losing weight is a viable option to lose belly fat.

Besides physical aesthetics, losing belly fat is also important for the overall health and fitness of the body. That's because belly fat tends to be excess fat around your internal organs and abdomen that's often associated with issues such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol and more. It increases the risks associated with chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular issues and diabetes.

Therefore, it's important to make an effort to lose belly fat.

Best Exercises to Lose Belly Fat

We have rounded up a list of the six best exercises that can help you lose fat and burn a high number of calories:

1) Medicine Ball Slam

Medicine ball slam is one of the most effective exercises to lose belly fat, as it tend to work against gravity. This exercise also elevate your heart rate and works on the overall endurance of the body.

How to do it?

Start in an upright posture while holding the medicine ball in both your hands. Keep your feet apart at shoulder distance while clutching the medicine ball over your head. Slam the ball onto the ground as hard as possible with a tightened core. Catch the ball as it bounces back, and repeat the process.

2) Bicycle Crunch

The bicycle crunch is an excellent exercise to lose belly fat, as it helps activate several muscles of the body, such as the obliques, rectus abdominis and abdominal muscles.

How to do it?

Lie flat on the ground on your back with bent knees. Raise your feet and head off the ground while lightly holding the back of your head with both palms. Push one leg forward to straighten it completely while simultaneously twisting your upper torso towards the opposite side.

Bring your torso and leg to their initial position. Repeat the same for the other side. Do the repetitions for the desired number of times.

3) Dumbbell Overhead Lunge

Besides helping lose belly fat, dumbbell overhead lunges engage and strengthen the leg and shoulder muscles such as the quad, traps and hamstrings.

How to do it?

Start off in a standing position with an elongated posture, and grasp a pair of dumbbells with both hands. Drive the dumbbells above your head such that your palms are facing each other.

Make sure your shoulders are in a neutral position and not scrunched up to your ears. Bring one leg forward to descend into the lunge position, and pause for a few seconds. Drive your rear leg forward so that your feet are together. Keep alternating the sides of your legs as you move forward.

4) Leg In and Out

The leg in and out is an efficient exercise to lose belly fat by burning a high number of calories along with toning the leg muscles and strengthening the core region.

How to do it?

Assume the sitting position on the ground. Keep your hands behind your body with your palms pressed on the ground. Slightly lean your body, and raise your legs above the ground. Tuck both the legs inwards, and simultaneously push your upper body towards the knees. Bring your body to the starting position, and repeat.

5) BOSU Ball Plank

Plank is one of the most basic yet crucial core exercises to torch fat and tone the muscles of your body.

BOSU ball planks can be considered more challenging than the standard plank. This exercise challenges the balance of your body while targeting the muscles of the core region, such as the abdominals and obliques. It also helps you lose belly fat by increasing the number of calories burned and boosting your metabolism.

How to do it?

Adjust the BOSU ball to its rubber side. Assume the plank position by holding the edges of the surface of the BOSU ball with your hands at shoulder distance. Make sure your core is engaged, and your back is straight, without the hips arching upwards.

Hold the BOSU ball plank position for as long as you can. Increase the duration of holding this position as you get stronger.

6) Jumping Lunge

This variation of lunges increases the challenge and intensity of the exercise, enabling you to lose body fat faster. Additionally, it enhances cardiovascular health and challenges your lower body.

How to do it?

Start by standing in an upright position. Hinge forward into a lunging position, with your back knee almost touching the ground. Jump, or propel yourself into the air while swapping the position of your legs with the rear one in front and vice versa. Land softly in the lunge position. Repeat.

