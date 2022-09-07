6 Easy Fat-Burning Exercises for Women

Fat-burning exercises are one of the most effective ways to lose weight and build cardiorespiratory fitness. These exercises can elevate the heart rate and burn a high number of calories.

Regularly doing these workouts also provide a multitude of other benefits. They include: boosting metabolism, building muscle endurance, increasing stamina, and enhancing fitness.

Easy and Effective Fat-Burning Exercises for Women

Here are the six most effective fat-burning exercises women can include in their workout routine:

1) Plank Jack

An amalgamation of planks and jumping jacks, plank jacks are one of the most fabulous fat-burning exercises. This exercise helps in strengthening both the upper and lower body along with building great stability.

Here's how you do it:

Start off in a high plank position on the ground.

Your shoulders should be just above the palms and legs extended straight at the back, with the balls of your feet on the ground.

Jump with both legs wide and on their sides before quickly bringing them back to the starting position with a jump. Repeat.

2) Battle Ropes Slam

Battle ropes can help build strength, tone muscles, increase muscular endurance, and improve explosive power output, and more.

There are numerous exercises that can be done with battle ropes, such as alternating wide circles, unilateral waves, bilateral waves, jumping slams, and more. Here, we will talk about rope slams.

Here's how you can do it:

Stand with your feet apart at shoulder distance and angled at 30 degrees.

Clutch the end of the battle ropes with your palms angled towards each other.

Make sure to keep your chest lifted, core tightened, and back straight throughout the exercise.

Start slamming the ropes to the floor with as much force as you can. Repeat.

3) High Knee

High knees are an efficient fat-burning exercise women can include in their workout regimen to burn a decent amount of calories. They work on the legs and core muscles along with building muscular endurance, enhancing balance, and improving body coordination.

How to do it?

Start off in an elongated standing position with your back upright and feet slightly apart.

Bring one knee towards the chest before swiftly switching and bringing the opposite knee to the chest while the other leg is pulled towards the ground.

Repeat the movement at a good pace while swiftly alternating between the legs.

Repeat.

4) Lateral Bear Crawl

The lateral bear crawl is a challenging exercise that provides numerous benefits along with building defined abdominals and strengthening the body.

How to do it?

Start off in a tabletop position with your knees directly underneath the hips and elevated above the ground.

With an erect back and tightened abs, start walking your right hand and left foot to the left for a few steps before walking your left hand and right foot to your right.

Repeat.

5) Jump Lunge

Jump lunges are one of the most popular and fabulous fat-burning exercises you can include in your workout routine to add intensity.

How to do it?

Start off by placing one leg forward and the other hand backward, with your arms on the side of the body.

Descend your body to the ground such that the front leg is parallel to the ground.

Jump upwards while quickly swapping the position of your legs.

Repeat.

6) Barbell Deadlift

This exercise is also among the dynamic fat-burning workouts involving compound movement to strengthen the body.

How to do it?

Start off with your feet shoulder-distance apart, and position the barbell in front of your ankles.

Slightly bend your knees, and hinge down at the hips to clutch the barbell with both hands to raise it off the ground.

Bring it towards your thighs with your arms extended and back straight.

Return the weight to the center position. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned fat-burning exercises are some of the simplest and most effective ones. Not only can they help you lose weight, but they can also enhance cardiorespiratory fitness, and build stamina and muscular endurance.

Make sure to perform these exercises at a high intensity, with minimal rest in between.

That will help maintain your heart rate, which will boost metabolism and help in weight loss. Also, pairing fat-burning exercises with a balanced diet can result in quicker outcomes.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav