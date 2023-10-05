Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla has actor Cailee Spaeny in a titular role, and the movie is slated for a November release. A24 released its official trailer three months ago and another on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. The movie was exclusively screened during the Venice Film Festival, receiving a standing ovation. Cailee received a Volpi Cup for Best Actress.

The movie draws from the 1985 book Elvis and Me written by Priscilla Presley and Sandra Harmon as memoirs from Elvis Presley’s former wife. The film highlights the star couple’s tumultuous relationship before they divorced. The movie stars Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Presley and Jacob Elordi as the Jailhouse Rock singer Elvis Presley.

Sofia Coppola has helmed the movie wearing multiple hats. As a director, this was Coppola’s sixth feature. Besides being the director, she was the screenwriter and one of the movie's producers. However, Cailee caught the attention for her acting and being a splitting image of Priscilla. The American actor had an impressive body of work before playing the titular role in the movie.

Pacific Rim Uprising star Cailee Spaeny is an American multi-talented actor

Born in Springfield, Missouri, in 1998, Cailee Spaeny grew up with eight siblings. The actor started her career as a teenager when she joined her homeschool acting group, followed by Springfield Little Theatre, the local playgroup. This is where she developed her passion as she spent time taking acting, vocal, and dance classes.

In an interview with The Glass Magazine, she and her mother drove for 25 hours to Los Angeles every summer to attend castings. She debuted in the sci-fi movie Pacific Rim: Uprising when she was 18.

She also got the opportunity to work with some of the big names in Hollywood, such as Christian Bale in Vice, Chris Hemsworth, Dakota Johnson, and Jeff Bridges in Bad Times at the El Royale, and with Felicity Jones and Armie Hammer in On the Basis of Sex. She was also seen in noticeable gigs in The First Lady, Devs, and How it Ends.

The actor is also a singer, releasing a single titled Fallin in 2016, and has many videos on YouTube covering songs. She also revealed that she has taken piano and vocal lessons.

Cailee Spaeny has made a name for herself with her bold fashion and being part of big fashion houses like Bulgari and Chanel haute couture campaigns. Growing up in a large family meant Cailee had to wear many budget-friendly and hand-me-down clothes, as she told in a 2020 interview with Vogue. Now, she enjoys wearing beautiful dresses on the red carpet and other times.

How was Cailee Spaeny transformed for the role of Priscilla?

Elaborate makeup and hairstyle made the right look for Priscilla (Image via A24)

While she looks very similar to a younger former Mrs. Presley, Cailee Spaeny had to go through some hair changes and makeup to fit the right look of the 1970s. Cailee changed her hair from her short pixie to Priscilla’s famous beehive hairstyle. She also had to have sharp eyebrows and wear winged eyeliner besides the dresses of the times.

As she told The Glass Magazine, Cailee Spaeny loves to challenge herself by playing roles out of her comfort zone. She enjoyed playing Elvis’s former spouse because the character was far removed from what she was. Her role as Priscilla is well-complimented by co-actor Jacob Elordi, who portrayed Elvis perfectly with changed outfits and hairstyle.

Priscilla is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 3, 2023.