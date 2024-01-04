The true meaning of the egg scene in Saltburn, explained

In the quirky film Saltburn, one scene stands out for its embarrassing hilarity—Oliver's breakfast blunder with his eggs. While the movie by Emerald Fennell is packed with intense moments, diving into the depths of Oliver's egg mishap is something that has been overlooked.

Released in late 2023, Saltburn is a thriller comedy featuring a stellar cast, including Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, and Carey Mulligan. The plot follows Oliver, a socially awkward Oxford student, and his unexpected friendship with the cool and wealthy Felix. As Felix invites Oliver to spend the summer at his estate, the story takes unexpected twists.

Oliver, played by Barry Keoghan (Image via IMDb)

Returning to the egg scene, it might seem like a simple breakfast mishap, but there's more beneath the surface. This moment reflects Oliver's ongoing struggle with his awkwardness and misfit status. The eggs, seemingly trivial, serve as a metaphor for the challenges Oliver faces in fitting into Felix's world.

What does the egg scene in Saltburn mean?

While the movie explores intense emotions and uncomfortable situations, viewers cannot overlook the subtle nuances in scenes like Oliver's egg fiasco. It's these small details that add layers to the characters and offer a deeper understanding of the film's narrative.

In the movie, there's this one scene that really makes viewers think about it. Oliver, played by Barry Keoghan, the awkward hero, decides to kick off his first morning at Saltburn with a nice breakfast. He sits down, ready to order from Duncan, but here's where it gets interesting. Felix's family points him to a table in the corner, where the food's already waiting.

Initial reviews of Saltburn, yet another captivating tale crafted by Emerald Fennell. (Image via IMDb)

Now, here comes the egg drama in the scene. Oliver, craving some eggs over easy, is told he has to order them from Duncan. When the eggs finally arrive, things get cringe-worthy. Oliver, feeling uncomfortable, admits he can't eat runny yolks because they make him sick.

Talking about an excruciatingly awkward breakfast moment, but there's more to it than meets the eye. This seemingly simple scene hints at Oliver's struggle to fit into Felix's world, contributing depth to the broader narrative of the movie. This quirky breakfast mishap adds an additional layer of significance to Oliver's experiences.

Decoding Oliver's awkward breakfast in Saltburn

In the famous egg scene, Oliver's discomfort around the Cattons highlights his sense of being out of place. Not as affluent as Felix, he's unfamiliar with Saltburn's ritzy customs. The seemingly mundane request for eggs over easy becomes a hiccup as they arrive with runny yolks.

Oliver might have aimed for sophistication but ended up with something he couldn't stomach. It signifies situations that are sometimes not favorable, but one has to either face them or abide by them.

As the narrative unfolds, it appears that during Oliver's time, there was a performance to snag the estate. This raises the intriguing question: was the egg incident part of his plan?

While it's hard to say, it makes sense that Oliver might have purposely ordered the wrong eggs to evoke sympathy from the Cattons, akin to his move at the bar, where he pretended to lack funds for Felix's help. Whether intentional or not, the egg scene served its purpose.

Saltburn's egg scene encourages Oliver to seize opportunities

The egg scene marks a shift in Oliver's life and behavior. The egg scene in the movie isn't just about an awkward moment; it's a game-changer for Oliver, beautifully played by Barry Keoghan. When he turns down the eggs, he's not just creating discomfort; he's realizing that at Saltburn, he can have things his way.

Even though it might be uneasy for him and the audience, having desires met is standard for the Cattons. Post-egg scene, Oliver decides to take charge, doing what he pleases and subtly manipulating the Cattons. As he adopts Catton-like behavior, things get smoother for him at Saltburn, ultimately contributing to the family's downfall in the end.