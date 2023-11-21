What is Barry Keoghan's net worth in 2023? Saltburn star's fortune explored

Actor Barry Keoghan is regarded as one of the finest Irish actors in contemporary times. He has been recently receiving applause for his performance in the psychological horror film Saltburn where he stars alongside actors like Rosamund Pike and Jacob Elordi.

Barry Keoghan's most well-known roles are from movies like The Green Knight, Dunkirk, Calm with Horses, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and Eternals. He has also appeared in some very notable roles in television series with his most recent appearance in the Apple TV+ war drama, Masters of the Air.

Keoghan started his career in 2011 and has built a prosperous career over time. With many successful television and film appearances under his belt, Keoghan has accumulated a considerable amount of net worth over the years. It is estimated that Keaoghan currently has a net worth of around $4 million (via Celebrity Net Worth).

Barry Keoghan's Net Worth in 2023 - How much has the Saltburn star earned over the years?

Keoghan in his latest film Saltburn (image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Barry Keoghan is a star in his own right, but he had humble beginnings as an actor. He started his acting career in 2011 with a small role in the film Between the Canals. He got noticed in 2013 for his role as Wayne in Love/Hate.

As Keoghan started getting noticed, he went on to receive more prominent roles which added to his net worth over the years. With more than a decade into acting, Keoghan currently has amassed a net worth of approximately $4 million.

Barry Keoghan is a millionaire now but he had a difficult upbringing. Not only was Dublin one of the most violent cities in Europe, but his family was also troubled. Unfortunately for Keoghan, his mother passed away from drug addiction in 2004 when he was only 12 years old.

He was moved to foster homes with his brother Eric for the remainder of his youth. He spent a total of 13 years in foster care in just seven years. The brothers were later brought up by their grandmother, aunt, and elder sister, who also assisted them in getting back on their feet.

Considering Keoghan's struggles in childhood, he has really achieved great heights and a well-deserved fortune which will only increase over the years. Keoghan has already received an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor and won a BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in the 2022 film The Banshees of Inisherin.

With many big-budget production roles to his name, like a role in the Marvel film Eternals and a role as the Joker in Matt Reeve's The Batman, Keoghan has started adding considerably to his net worth.

More about Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan was born on October 18, 1992, and grew up in Summerhill, Dublin, Ireland. He currently resides with his partner Allyson Kierans in Dundee, Scotland. The couple welcomed their son Brando in August 2022.

His latest film Saltburn is currently running in theaters and has already received a lot of critical acclaim. The film was released on November 17, 2023, and features Keoghan in a lead role alongside Jacob Elordi.