Why was Barry Keoghan arrested? 'The Batman' star penalized in Dublin over public order incident

On Sunday, April 10, Ireland's Independent reported that The Batman star Barry Keoghan was arrested by local police in Dublin over complaints from the public. As per the publication, the police received a call from an apartment complex in Clongriffin, Dublin 13, at around 7.00 am.

The Gardaí (Irish Police) reportedly received a complaint from a resident about Keoghan, who was reportedly outside their apartment window. Local reports stated that the 29-year-old actor was found in a drunken state.

Culture Crave 🍿 @CultureCrave Barry Keoghan was arrested for public intoxication in Dublin



(via @independent_ie) Barry Keoghan was arrested for public intoxication in Dublin (via @independent_ie) https://t.co/6z5OrXutBE

It seems like WB cannot catch a break with their DC stars having controversial incidents involving the police. This incident marks the second such event involving a DC actor in recent weeks, as The Flash star Ezra Miller was arrested in Hilo, Hawaii, on March 28. As per reports, Miller was arrested for disorderly behavior and harassment.

Barry Keoghan's arrest: Cause and charges

The Eternals star was arrested for public intoxication in north Dublin. Following his arrest and subsequent release with a warning, the Gardaí released a public statement regarding the matter. They said:

"Gardaí arrested a man in his 20s for a public order incident that occurred in Clongriffin, at approximately 6:45 am, Sunday April 10 2022. He was later released without charge and issued an FCN (fixed charge notice)."

Meanwhile, other reports stated that Barry Keoghan was not acting dangerously or threatening anyone's safety. He was reportedly found in such a state on a random balcony, which caused the apartment owners to call the local police. It was reported that Keoghan was near his relative's apartment, which might have been on the same street.

After he was arrested, Barry Keoghan was brought to the Coolock Garda Station, where he received the citation of a penalty that he would be required to pay. The police do not seem to have pursued any charges against the actor over his minor offense.

As per the Gardaí's website, it seems that he would need to pay the fine within 56 days and may have to make a court appearance. However, if a court presence is needed at all, the actor may choose to opt for a representative lawyer to go to the court instead of him. According to a local source, the incident seems to have been dealt with, and it ended with no future chances for further complications to arise.

Netizens react to Barry Keoghan being arrested over being drunk in public

Since Barry Keoghan was not charged with any offense, many fans took to Twitter to mock the incident. Many joked about how the actor was reportedly detained over something very common in Ireland.

E Rice @Lamergier2 @CultureCrave @Independent_ie Honestly, shocked and slightly appalled that public drunkenness is illegal even in Ireland @CultureCrave @Independent_ie Honestly, shocked and slightly appalled that public drunkenness is illegal even in Ireland

Mike Carolla @SJTimes13 @CultureCrave @Independent_ie Before people freakout, he was released with no charges. He didn’t attack anyone or do anything crazy. Just had a few too many. Please don’t turn this into something stupid @CultureCrave @Independent_ie Before people freakout, he was released with no charges. He didn’t attack anyone or do anything crazy. Just had a few too many. Please don’t turn this into something stupid 😂

Mr. paper_pencil_maaan @mr_tree_trey @CultureCrave @Independent_ie It was in Dublin, as in Ireland. So I think what he did is more than common with the local law enforcement. They took him in just for hid and others safety. Nothing of bad harm. @CultureCrave @Independent_ie It was in Dublin, as in Ireland. So I think what he did is more than common with the local law enforcement. They took him in just for hid and others safety. Nothing of bad harm.

chris @lordkupp @CultureCrave @Independent_ie We already know he’s gonna make a friend in prison @CultureCrave @Independent_ie We already know he’s gonna make a friend in prison

A handful of tweets referred to his role in The Batman and the interaction between Keoghan's Joker and Pattinson's Caped Crusader in a deleted scene. Meanwhile, others compared this to DC star Ezra Miller's extreme case of harassing or even assaulting people.

Edited by Siddharth Satish