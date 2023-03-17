Gladiator 2 fans thrilled about ''Irish cast'' after Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan joins film

The main cast of Gladiator 2 got an interesting addition. Barry Keoghan, an Academy Award-nominated actor, may join fellow Oscar nominee Paul Mescal for the period film. However, the actors might be the nemesis of one another, reports added.

The update, which comes more than a month after Mescal's appearance, has caused quite a stir among fans. Mescal and Keoghan are Irish, so as soon as this news became public, they wrote on Twitter to express their excitement.

Gladiator 2, which serves as the sequel to the quintuple Academy Award-winning movie, is being written by the original film’s helmer, Ridley Scott. He will grace the director’s chair for the second part as well.

Paramount will bankroll the feature along with Scott, Michael Pruss, Doug Wick, and Lucy Fisher via their Scott Free Productions and Red Wagon Entertainment banners.

"Should be interesting," fans react as Gladiator 2 adds Keoghan

As per The Hollywood Reporter, if the talks bear fruit, Barry Keoghan will be the antagonist. The character’s name, Emperor Geta, will be after an actual Roman emperor, even though the story won’t be based on real events.

Historically, Geta was the youngest son of Roman emperors Septimius Severus and Julia Domna. Caracalla was his elder brother, and they shared a contentious relationship. Both had volatile tempers, and eventually, Caracalla orchestrated his murder. Geta died aged 22.

According to reports, Keoghan's Geta won't be based on the murdered emperor but may contain some context. Irrespective of the character arc, fans have reacted positively to his addition. Some have teased that Colin Farrell, another Irish actor who starred with Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin, might be next to be cast in Gladiator 2.

However, not all were enthusiastic about the 2000 blockbuster getting a sequel. Many questioned the need for a second part, while one remarked about the casting.

Mescal drops an update on the filming schedule

At the Independent Spirit Awards, held on March 5, 2023, Paul Mescal told Variety that he’s working out hard to lead Gladiator 2. He will play Lucius Verus, son of Lucilla, the love interest of Maximus Decimus Meridius. Maximus, portrayed by Russell Crowe, was the protagonist of the original.

The 27-year-old further informed the film will hit the floor in June, which will enable the team to take Gladiator 2 out in theaters on its planned release date of November 22, 2024.

His Oscar-nominated feature, Aftersun, grabbed the Best First Feature at the Independent Spirit ceremony.

Apart from the epic drama, Mescal also has Foe, Strangers, and Merrily We Roll Along in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Keoghan is filming Bring Them Down, an untitled Trey Edward Shults film.

His other upcoming projects include the thriller Saltburn and the miniseries Masters of the Air for Apple TV+.

