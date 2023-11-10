6 best Barry Keoghan movies to watch ahead of Saltburn

Edgy and mysterious are two words that can aptly describe the trailer of the upcoming thriller Saltburn, starring Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi. Keoghan plays the role of Oliver Quick, who is having difficulty fitting in at Oxford University. However, things start looking up when he strikes a connection with the charismatic Felix Catton (Elordi). When Felix invites Oliver to spend the summer at his mansion, he accepts, not knowing what secrets await him at Saltburn.

31-year-old Barry Keoghan is no stranger to complex roles and has proved more than capable of delivering what the script demands from him. He first got into acting in 2011, and the rest is history. Keoghan has had a successful run and has received multiple awards for his inspired performances.

Therefore, fans have high expectations from the upcoming movie, which will be released on November 17, 2023. Like Saltburn, Barry Keoghan has appeared in several movies boasting intriguing narratives that fans should add to their weekend watchlist.

American Animals, Calm With Horses, and four other movies starring Barry Keoghan that are worth the watch

1) Dunkirk (2017)

When it comes to cinematic storytelling, there is no one who can quite do it like Christopher Nolan. In this movie, the talented filmmaker gives the audience an insight into the events of the Dunkirk evacuation during World War II. It boasts an eclectic cast, namely Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Kenneth Branagh, and Cillian Murphy, among others. It also marks Harry Styles' film debut.

In the movie, Barry Keoghan plays the role of George, who joins civilian sailor Dawson (Mark Rylance) and his son Peter (Glynn-Carney), in their boat Moonstone, which is headed for Dunkirk. Keoghan's emotional performance impressed movie-goers and helped put him on the map.

2) The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

Movie lovers who are unsure about Barry Keoghan's ability to play complicated characters will find all the proof they need in this well-made psychological thriller.

It is directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and centers around a cardiac surgeon named Steven Murphy (Colin Farrell). He starts interacting with a teenager named Martin Lang (Barry Keoghan), but things go south after he introduces Martin to his family. Keoghan's character is both vulnerable and intimidating, making him more threatening. This intriguing thriller will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

3) American Animals (2018)

Heist movies are always interesting to watch, and this Barry Keoghan film is no exception. This movie, directed by Bart Layton, provides an account of the Transylvania University book heist. Keoghan plays the role of an art student, Spencer Reinhard, who schemes with Warren Lipka (Evan Peters) to steal a rare first edition Birds of America by John James Audubon.

The best thing about this movie is how it fuses interviews of the real people involved with scenes of actors portraying them in the events that lead up to the heist and everything that happened afterward.

4) Calm With Horses (2019)

Viewers who enjoy compelling crime dramas will enjoy this movie. Directed by Nick Rowland, it stars Cosmo Jarvis, Barry Keoghan, and Niamh Algar, among others. Based on a short story, it focuses on an ex-boxer named Arm (Jarvis) who is working as an enforcer for a criminal family. He wants to spend more time with his son, but the chaos and violence all around him keep getting in the way.

Keoghan plays the role of Dympna, who acts like Arm's friend but secretly tries to control and manipulate him. His character may showcase a hard exterior, but it is apparent that he is also fighting his own demons. It is a gritty movie with thoughtful and quiet moments that add to the experience.

5) Eternals (2021)

Directed by Chloé Zhao, this MCU film introduces fans of the franchise to immortal beings with superhuman abilities living on Earth; they have kept their existence a secret for thousands of years. However, they must come out of hiding to save the planet from the evil Deviants.

Barry Keoghan dons the role of Druig, who has the ability to manipulate other people's minds. Viewers looking for an action-packed movie with plenty of exciting superpowers will enjoy this Marvel title.

6) The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

In this movie, directed by Martin McDonagh, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson play the lead. The story focuses on two lifelong friends, Colm (Gleeson) and Pádraic (Farrell). It explores how their relationship becomes strained after one decides to cut the other out of his life.

Barry Keoghan plays the role of Dominic, who gets beaten up by his father and ends up in Pádraic's house. The well-written narrative explores loneliness, friendship, and more. Viewers will enjoy the muted humor and impeccable performances by the cast.

These titles starring Barry Keoghan prove that the talented actor is as versatile as they come, and fans will hope that the upcoming movie Saltburn will allow him to push the envelope once again.