Cillian Murphy rumored to play Voldemort in the upcoming Harry Potter series

Cillian Murphy is a talented actor who effortlessly takes on a variety of difficult roles. He has built a name as a versatile actor, delivering characters full of depth and intensity. Whether it be his role as a transgender woman in Breakfast on Pluto or a gang leader in Peaky Blinders, his acting finesse outshines every time.

Murphy has worked with famous directors such as Danny Boyle, Christopher Nolan, and Ken Loach. These collaborations showcased his talent in high-profile projects and earned him accolades.

After the success of Oppenheimer, it looks like the actor may be ready to embrace his next role. According to rumors, Murphy may play Voldemort in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series. The rumor started when one fan posted the idea to the Harry Potter Fans Club Facebook group, which has more than 360K members.

As renowned, Harry Potter books have captivated people worldwide. Subsequently, the book's success led to a movie series that also gained a large following. However, the movies left some gaps in the story. Fans felt certain characters got less attention, and specific details got overlooked.

With a Harry Potter series in development for Max, fans see a chance for a version truer to the books. Furthermore, with the news of Murphy joining the Harry Potter cast, the excitement is palpable.

Cillian Murphy can be ideal to play Voldemort

How the fan envisioned Cillian Murphy as Voldemort (Image via Facebook)

The fan played around some visuals to substantiate why Cillian Murphy could be the best fit for the role. The rumor was soon met with enthusiasm and praise from J.K. Rowling's audience.

Many believe the Irish actor is perfect for the role of Voldemort. Undoubtedly, Cillian Murphy is a versatile actor who can fully embody a character. He would make an excellent villain, adding a fresh twist to a modern cultural icon.

However, HBO hasn't confirmed his involvement yet. The series is set to release in 2025, so we'll have to wait for an official confirmation. The upcoming program looks promising. It is also expected to replicate the book more realistically. This is because some viewers are disappointed that the films didn't do justice to certain characters.

The Harry Potter movies skipped over details that could have provided context for specific scenes. So, the TV series might look to overcome these shortcomings. It will also have more resources, bigger sets, and stay true to J.K. Rowling's work. Whether it will outshine the existing eight films is yet to be seen.

Ralph Fiennes is ready to play Voldemort again

Ralph Fiennes, the actor who played Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter movies, wants to return to the role if Warner Bros produces more films in the wizarding series. In an interview with Variety, Fiennes said he would definitely play Voldemort again.

He stated:

"Sure, of course. No question about it."

Fiennes played Voldemort in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and continued in Order of the Phoenix and both parts of Deathly Hallows.

The actor even stood up for author J.K. Rowling, condemning the death threats and verbal attacks she received for her views on biological sex and transgender issues.

Moreover, David Zaslav, Warner Bros. Discovery's CEO, recently said he wants to expand the company's franchises, including Harry Potter. He also mentioned the possibility of collaborating with Rowling on future projects.

Cillian Murphy's potential as Voldemort has fans buzzing. His versatility could bring new depth to the iconic role. While Ralph Fiennes is open to reprising his role, Murphy offers a fresh take. Though nothing has been confirmed yet, fans eagerly wait for what the TV series has to offer.