Why did Netflix Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa face anxiety? As he joins BBC for Doctor Who 

Ncuti Gatwa, who is stepping into the role of the 15th Doctor in the iconic series Doctor Who experiences a profound sense of anxiety. In an interview with BBC News on December 15, 2023, Gatwa disclosed the reason behind it. He revealed that his anxiety is deeply rooted in the weight of expectation that comes with such a culturally significant character.

In addition, The S*x Education star shared that anxiety is his constant companion. According to Gatwa, the roots of this stemmed from his earnest desire to honor the show's legacy and meet the high standards set by its fervent fanbase.

"It's daunting taking on a role with a lot of history" Ncuti Gatwa on starring as Doctor 15

In the interview with the BBC, Gatwa revealed that the role's complexity and prestige amplify his nervousness. This is because he strives to deliver a performance that keeps up with the legacy of the series. Interestingly, Gatwa's personal background aids him in bringing authenticity to his character.

Furthermore, he revealed in the interview that, having felt like an outsider during his upbringing in Scotland, the experience helped him comprehend Doctor's alien nature. Despite these challenges, Gatwa's approach to the role is imbued with a positive spirit. Evidently, the blend of pressure and passion underscores Gatwa's commitment to the role. Gatwa said,

"It's daunting taking on a role with a lot of history, which is where my anxiety has come from because you want to do a good job because the show lives in people's hearts. Rightfully so, because it's a magical show, and it is our show, it is a British show. It's part of our family. And you don't want to let the family down.

Gatwa further stated,

"And so yeah, I was very nervous to keep this beloved sacred thing beloved and sacred."

What are Ncuti Gatwa's feelings about becoming Doctor Who?

In an interview with The Big Issue on December 4, 2023, Gatwa shared his feelings about transitioning to the new role. He mentioned that he felt both ready and very nervous for people to see his portrayal of the Doctor.

Furthermore, the Rwandan-Scottish actor acknowledged the unique experience of being associated with the character for a considerable time before the public could see his performance.

“It’s felt like I’ve been the Doctor and also had to hold off from being the Doctor for most of the last two years...So how do I feel about people seeing it? I feel ready. But I’m sooooo nervous," Gatwa said.

Who is Ncuti Gatwa's companion in Doctor Who?

The 15th Doctor in Doctor Who will be joined by a new companion named Ruby Sunday. This role is being played by Millie Gibson, an 18-year-old actor known for her work in Coronation Street. Notably, Gibson was announced as the latest companion for Doctor Who live on the Children in Need program.

In an interview with HuffPost, Gibson expressed her honor and excitement at being cast as the Doctor's companion. She acknowledged the significance of the role and her eagerness to embark on this new set of adventures alongside Ncuti Gatwa.

“Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor’s companion. It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me...What better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side, I just can’t wait to get started,” she said.

All in all, Ncuti Gatwa's anxiety is symbolic of his dedication to the role. Notably, Gatwa is leaving no stone unturned to keep at par with the honor of the show.