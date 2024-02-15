Who is Olivia Korenberg? American Pie actor Seann William Scott files for divorce after four-year-long marriage

Seann William Scott, the American actor, filed for divorce from his wife Olivia on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. According to the court documents, the American Pie actor cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

Olivia Korenberg is a Los Angeles-based interior designer who married Scott on Sept. 21, 2019. As per People, the filing listed their date of separation as October 2, 2023. Their relationship has been fairly private over the years.

Both parties have agreed that Scott will grant financial support to Korenberg only for their child. As per Entertainment Tonight, he is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Frankie Rose Scott.

Actor Seann William Scott files for divorce from Olivia Korenberg after 4 years of marriage

Expand Tweet

Seann William Scott and his wife, Olivia Korenberg, are getting a divorce after four years of marriage. They tied the knot in September 2019 in a private ceremony.

Olivia Korenberg is an interior designer from Los Angeles, California. She earned her Interior Architecture master's degree in 2012 from UCLA. The mother of one also has a bachelor's degree in French from the University of Southern California, as per her LinkedIn profile.

Korenberg later went on to work with design assistants in various companies and is now working as a principal designer and co-founder of Twofold LA, a boutique design firm.

Meanwhile, the actor filed for a dissolution of marriage from the interior designer in Los Angeles County Courts on Tuesday, February 13.

Scott is asking that the couple divide their assets according to the prenuptial agreement that they signed before their marriage. He wants his Hollywood earnings, from before, during, and after marriage, as well as since their separation, to belong only to him, as per People.

According to the court filings, the actor had also asked that the couple be responsible for their own attorney fees, as per Page Six. Seann and Olivia seemingly showed signs of splitting up when they listed their Los Angeles home for $4.97 million earlier this month.

Expand Tweet

Seann William Scott is well known for playing Steve Stifler in the American Pie series. He spoke about his role with People in 2019, saying:

“At the beginning of my career, that genre of films of R-rated crazy comedies were doing really well, so as much as I wanted to maybe do something more dramatic or serious, I was like, this character is much more fun to play than the boring straight guy."

His other acting work includes films like Evolution, Old School, The Dukes of Hazzard, the Ice Age series, and Just Before I Go, as per IMDb.

The 47-year-old was previously engaged to fashion model Lindsay Frimodt in 2012, however, the pair broke up a year into the engagement, as per People. Sean and Olivia were married for four years and welcomed their daughter on June 22, 2020.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE