How much did Seann William Scott make for American Pie? Net worth explored as actor reveals shockingly low pay from hit franchise

In a recent interview with TV talk show host Rick Eisen, American Pie star Seann William Scott revealed he earned only $8,000 from the first film of the franchise. Scott, who gained recognition for his performance as Steve Stifler in the American Pie film franchise, stated that he was paid a very less amount, due to which he had to do other jobs.

"I remember afterwards I bought a used Thunderbird for like five grand, or maybe six. I was like, 'Oh yeah, baby,'" Scott said.

Scott revealed he had to join the L.A. Zoo as a "churro guy." He added that he is not aware of what happened to the remaining $2,000. The interview, uploaded by the Rick Eisen Show's YouTube channel on July 29, has gone viral now.

Although Seann earned only $8,000 from the first film in the American Pie franchise, CelebrityNetWorth states that he negotiated his deal by the time of American Reunion. The deal stated that he had to be paid $5 million alongside a portion of the profits.

Seann William Scott acquired a lot of wealth from his appearances in films and TV shows

Seann William Scott has portrayed different roles over the years, which helped him to earn a lot. His net worth, as per CelebrityNetWorth, is estimated to be $25 million. Seann started his career with television commercials for various brands and made his television debut with shows like Unhappily Ever After and Something So Right.

He appeared in an episode of Saturday Night Live and voiced Crash in the television specials Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas and Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade.

Seann William Scott portrayed the role of Wesley Cole in the third season of the buddy cop series Lethal Weapon. The series aired on Fox for three seasons from September 21, 2016, to February 26, 2019. He also hosted the MTV Movie Awards in 2003 and was featured in an episode of MTV Cribs.

Seann also appeared as Billy Hitchcock in Final Destination, released in 2000. He continued to appear in films like Bulletproof Monk, Mr. Woodcock, Planet 51, Super Troopers, and more.

Seann William Scott has been playing Joseph "Father Joe" Binghoffer in the mockumentary sitcom, Welcome to Flatch, for two seasons.

Devon Sawa reveals that he was not paid for his cameo

As Seann William Scott has made shocking revelations about his salary, his Final Destination co-star Devon Sawa said he was never paid for his cameo appearance in Final Destination 5. In a now-deleted tweet, Sawa wrote that he realized about his cameo only after attending the film's premiere.

"In the first contract for part one there was a section the stated they owned the footage and could use it in the future. I assumed for press. I was wrong," he wrote.

Seann and Sawa are also participating in the SAG-AFTRA strike, demanding more pay and residuals. The strike started on July 14, 2023. While speaking to People magazine, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said she cannot confirm when the strike will end.