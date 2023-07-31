Paul Reubens net worth: Fortune explored as Pee-wee Herman star dies aged 70

Paul Reubens died from cancer on July 30, 2023, at the age of 70, six years after his diagnosis. Reubens was a successful actor, writer, and producer, which helped him earn a lot, and his net worth was said to be $5 million.

The official Instagram page of Pee-wee Herman paid tribute to him by posting a picture. The caption stated that the character of Pee-wee Herman was liked by different generations because of Paul's "positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness." It also stated:

"Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

The post also included a statement from Paul Reubens himself.

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

Paul's fans and close friends expressed their grief in the comments section. A few of them wrote that they were going to miss him forever. Director Judd Apatow wrote that he had the opportunity to work with Reubens for a long time and that he made the world so happy. A fan described Paul as an icon and savior.

Paul Reubens had a successful career of over four decades in films and television

Paul Reubens earned a lot of wealth from his career in the films and TV industry (Image via Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Paul Reubens pursued a successful career as an actor over the years, portraying different roles. He was also a comedian, writer, and producer, and all these helped him accumulate a lot of wealth. His net worth was said to be $5 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

Reubens gained recognition for his performances as Pee-wee Herman. The character was his idea, and he joined a group of followers, performing as Pee-wee Herman at The Roxy Theatre. The character appeared again on The Pee-wee Herman Show, Cheech & Chong's Next Movie, and Nice Dreams.

The character was frequently featured in various other projects like Back to the Beach, Sesame Street, and others. While his successful career continued, things took a worse turn with his arrest in 1991. He soon returned to films and television and slowly became a popular face.

He was featured in some films like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Matilda, and Mystery Men. He portrayed Andrew J. Lansing III in the CBS sitcom Murphy Brown and voiced Pavel in the science fiction series Tron: Uprising. He continued to portray important roles in TV shows like American Dad!, The Conners, and Gotham.

Paul Reubens later gained recognition for giving his voice to Jokey Smurf in the first two films of the Smurfs franchise. He also wrote and produced the adventure comedy film Pee-wee's Big Holiday. The film was released directly on Netflix and received a positive response.

He voiced different characters in a few video games, like Wilson's Heart and Minecraft: Story Mode. He last appeared in the Fox animated sitcom Bob's Burgers. He was working on two projects related to Pee-wee Herman before his death.

Paul Reubens is survived by his sister, Abby, and brother, Luke.