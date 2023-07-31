Zachery Ty Bryan net worth: Home Improvement star's fortune explored in wake of domestic violence incident

Actor Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested on July 28, 2023, on charges of domestic violence. The Eugene Police Department said that the actor was facing felony assault charges in violation of the Abuse Prevention Act. The Home Improvement actor is popular for his performances in films and TV shows and has earned a lot from the same, making his net worth $5 million.

While further details about the case are unknown right now, this isn't the first time Zachery was arrested. There have been a few other instances where he was arrested and sentenced in 2020 and 2021.

Zachery is engaged to model Johnnie Faye since November 2021. They became the parents of a daughter the same year and are all set to welcome twins.

Zachery Ty Bryan has earned a lot from his acting career

Zachery Ty Bryan has gained recognition over the years for his flawless work as an actor. This has helped him to accumulate a lot of wealth and his net worth is said to be $5 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

Zachery developed a close friendship with Brock Pierce during his childhood. Brock became a billionaire by investing in Bitcoin and Zachery did the same after being insisted by Pierce. He earned millions from these investments but he never revealed the exact figure he collected from Bitcoin.

The rest of Zachery's earnings have been a result of his successful acting career. He started his career on television with two TV shows, ABC TGIF and Crash: The Mystery of Flight 1501. He made his film debut with the family film, Bigfoot: The Unforgettable Encounter, released in 1995.

Zachery Ty Bryan eventually gained recognition for his performance as Brad Taylor in the ABC sitcom, Home Improvement. He portrayed Malcolm White in Boston Public and Kevin Barnett in Center of the Universe.

He has appeared in various other films like The Rage: Carrie 2, Rustin, and The Fast & the Furious: Tokyo Drift. He has also been featured on TV shows like Family Law, Smallville, Knight Rider, The Guardians of Justice, and others.

Zachery Ty Bryan's arrests and legal issues explored

Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested in October 2020 on charges of strangulation and assault. Chicago Tribune reported that police officers arrived at his residence after receiving reports of a physical dispute. According to the cops, the victim was reportedly assaulted and her phone was taken away.

He later accepted the blame on two misdemeanor charges and was sentenced to bench probation for three years with a few conditions. In an interview with USA Today, Lane County (Oregon) District Attorney Patricia Perlow said:

"While Mr. Bryan was charged with additional crimes, including two c lass C felonies, it is in the interest of closure for the victim and in recognition of the backlog of cases we have due to Covid restrictions that make me believe this resolution is in the interest of justice."

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last month, Zachery addressed his 2020 arrest, saying that things were not as serious as they were being claimed. He stated that they got very loud and screaming. However, he said that since they were in a townhouse with thin walls, "everybody could hear."

Bryan has also been arrested multiple times on DUI charges between 2004 and 2020.