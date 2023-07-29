Is Soulja Boy broke? Fortune explored as judge claims rapper's net worth is negative

Soulja Boy's net worth has been declared as negative by a judge during a recent court hearing related to the assault incident involving his ex-girlfriend Kayla Myers. The rapper was ordered to pay $472,000 to Myers, and the judge has now ordered him to adjust his expenses accordingly. Meanwhile, the hearing has revealed that the singer is broke.

XXL reported that Soulja's motion to have a $472,000 judgment thrown out in a civil case had been rejected by the court. The reason was that he already owed a debt worth $1 million in taxes. Although the judge has taken the side of Soulja, he claims that he can still earn the required amount and make the payment he owes to Myers.

Black Millionaires ® @Blackmillions_ pic.twitter.com/sBrSzQBKtR Rapper Soulja Boy reportedly has a negative net-worth after being forced to pay a $472K judgment to his ex girlfriend. Soulja admitted in court that his assets are 3 cars worth $600K, $18K in jewelry, & $50K in stock. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Moreover, the judge has suggested a few things to Soulja to make things easy for the rapper. He was told to move somewhere where he has to pay less rent compared to the amount of $25,000 that he is paying right now in Los Angeles. The judge added:

"Defendant must be earning money from somewhere sufficient to pay for the rent and whatever other monthly expenses he has. In other words, defendant is paying $300,000/year in rent alone. It stands to reason that he must have some other living expenses."

They clarified that Soulja Boy does not have any other debts. Soulja himself stated that he is currently the owner of three cars alongside jewelry worth $18,000 and stocks worth $50,000.

Soulja Boy's current net worth and salary largely comes from his musical ventures

Soulja Boy's net worth is $10 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth. He earned $7 million in 2012 and is the owner of a house in Agoura Hills, California. He was previously the owner of another house in McDonough, Georgia.

The 33-year-old rapper has released ten albums in his successful career so far, with the latest album, Big Draco 3, released in March 2022. Aside from his musical ventures, the rapper has appeared in a few films like Malice N Wonderland and Officer Down. He also has a documentary film made on him, which is titled Soulja Boy: The Movie.

Over the years, Soulja has also appeared in several TV shows like The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Bachelorette (season 9), Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, and Atlanta, among others. He is currently the owner of a record label called Stacks on Deck Entertainment, and the revenue earned from it has contributed to his current net worth.

Soulja Boy was sued by Kayla Myers on some severe charges

In January 2020, Kayla Myers filed a lawsuit against Soulja Boy, charging him with assault, battery, and false imprisonment. She also sued Soulja's assistant on charges of s*xual battery.

According to XXL, Soulja and Kayla were partying together on February 1, 2019. When the latter planned to leave the place, Soulja's assistant stopped her from leaving and physically assaulted her. Kayla reportedly claimed that she was tied up with duct tape by Soulja at his residence for around six hours.

The lawsuit stated that Kayla was knocked to the ground, and Soulja also kicked her in the stomach alongside hitting her in the head with a large gun. Kayla suffered from three fractured ribs and a bruised face. She said that Soulja's assistant allegedly offered to help her if she has oral s*x with him.

Although Soulja did not agree to the claims in the beginning, cops later discovered ammunition at his residence. He was arrested for violating the rules of probation and sentenced to 240 days. The rapper was then released in July 2019, following which the case was closed.

In April this year, the court ordered Soulja Boy to pay $235,900 to Kayla Myers. Among the entire amount, 1,800 was for the mental and health expenses and the remaining $234,100 was for the physical and mental pain alongside suffering. Kayla Myers later received $236,000 for punitive damages.

Soulja's legal team later filed a motion in June 2020 asking for a new trial. They claimed that a fair trial was being prevented due to problems inside the entire system of the court.