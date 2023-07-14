Who did Alison McDaniel play in Hunger Games? Actress files $3.3 million lawsuit against country club owner

Actress Alison McDaniel has recently sued Paul Mihailides, the owner of a private club, for $3.3 million alleging that he told her he would even have s*x with her corpse. McDaniel is known for her appearance as a Capitol Member in the second installment of the Hunger Games film series, Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

Paul owns The Preserve Sporting Club and Residences, and according to the legal documents, he threatened to r*pe Allison's dead body after she failed to appear at his company's holiday party held in Richmond, Rhode Island. Alison also revealed the exact words told to her by Paul:

"I'm glad you didn't die from your asthma attack. I would still have s*x with you as long as your body wasn't cold yet."

Attorney Nicole Benjamin, who represents the club, denied the accusations, saying that the club will respond by countersuing her. He added that the club and the employees have never encouraged s*xual harassment and that the lawsuit features allegations that have not been proven until now. Meanwhile, The Preserve has yet to issue a statement on the lawsuit.

Alison McDaniel claimed that Paul Mihailides has threatened her in the past

Alison McDaniel's lawsuit claimed that Paul Mihailides has made similar threats against her in the past and that he tried to kiss her forcefully while making suggestive looks at her.

Alison's lawsuit charged Paul with attempting to kiss her on the lips and introducing her as his future wife and girlfriend to all those who were close to him. The lawsuit also accused Paul of using text messages to threaten Alison. McDaniel even recalled an incident where she thanked Paul for something, and he replied by asking her for kisses.

In 2021, Paul reportedly told Alison that she was a "good lover" and that her life could be better if she was not a "prude." According to McDaniel, Paul's wife once questioned her:

"Have you ever had to deal with s*xual harassment at work besides from my husband?"

Alison previously had problems with Paul on different occasions. Alison once asked him to pay for what she was owed in December 2021, but he called her a liar. When she made further requests for the payment, Paul reportedly told her that her work would be done if she gave him what he wanted.

Alison McDaniel also criticized Paul Mihailides in an Instagram post in March 2022 for creating a s*xually harassing environment. The post was later deleted. McDaniel later filed a complaint with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which was rejected by the organization.

She joined the club as a consultant in 2019 to become their face and was featured in their commercials, social media posts, and magazine.

The Preserve reportedly countersued Alison McDaniel

According to The Preserve's attorney, Nicole Benjamin, the resort has countersued Alison McDaniel in the past. She was charged with theft of company property, computer crimes, and intervention in company relationships. In an interview with The Boston Globe, Benjamin said:

"It was not until Ms. McDaniel refused to return The Preserve's property that Ms. McDaniel made any allegation of harassment or discrimination."

Alison has appeared in film and TV projects like Good Day Dallas, As the World Turns, Gossip Girl, The Wait, and more. She even appeared in commercials for American Airlines and Kohl's.