Gossip Girl season 2 cast list: Who all are returning to the teen drama series?

Gossip Girl fans should get ready for the new elite group of people in town. The students of Constance Billard and Saint Jude are up to notorious ways again for the new season, and the Upper East Side squad is back.

The filming of the new season began on February 4, and continued throughout the summer. Season 2 is also going to have a different format. The new season will be released as one whole season rather than divided into two parts.

The show's creator, Joshua Safran, laid the groundwork for the new characters in season 1. Safran told Teen Vogue:

"I always knew that if we got to a season two, the characters themselves, now that they have been manipulated by Gossip Girl for a full season, would start to play into Gossip Girl's hand."

Season 2 is set to release on HBO Max on December 1, 2022.

Cast members from season 1 of Gossip Girl reprise their roles for season 2

Gossip Girl @gossipgirl This winter, even family can get left out in the cold. This winter, even family can get left out in the cold. https://t.co/aDRxQAMsLU

The show has a power-packed cast list that includes Jordan Alexander as Julien, Zion Moreno as Luna, Savannah Smith as Mo, Eli Brown as Obie, Thomas Doherty as Max, Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey, Grace Duah as Shan Barnes, and more.

1) Jordan Alexander as Julien

🚬 @mattdilfon Jordan Alexander as Julien Calloway in Gossip Girl S2 Jordan Alexander as Julien Calloway in Gossip Girl S2 https://t.co/HESNyW2RTv

Jordan is a Canadian actress who started out in Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones and then got her big break with Gossip Girl. She released her debut album, The Lonely Hearts Club, in 2018, and the single You in 2020.

2)Zion Moreno as Luna

She is an American actress and model best known for her role in Control Z and as Fleur in K-12. Zion now stars in the HBO Max show as Luna, Julien's friend.

3) Savannah Smith as Monet de Haan

🚬 @mattdilfon Savannah Smith as Monet de Haan in Gossip Girl S2 Savannah Smith as Monet de Haan in Gossip Girl S2 https://t.co/M2p2bpLSZE

Savannah made her debut with Gossip Girl. In November 2021, she was cast in the lead role in a musical film, Something Here. The American actress auditioned for multiple roles on the show before being cast as Mo.

4) Thomas Doherty as Max

🚬 @mattdilfon Thomas Doherty as Max Wolfe in Gossip Girl S2 Thomas Doherty as Max Wolfe in Gossip Girl S2 https://t.co/QC2oJkE5hn

Thomas is a Scottish actor best known for his roles in the Disney musical The Lodge and Harry Hook in the Descendants film franchise. He was also seen in the CW series Legacies as Sebastian.

He plays the role of Max in Gossip Girl.

5) Eli Brown as Obie

Eli is best known for his role as Dylan Walker in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. He has also worked in the Netflix series Spinning Out and the 2020 movie Run Hide Fight.

He played Tristan in Run Hide Fight, and the film had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in 2020. He plays Obie in Gossip Girl.

6) Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey

🚬 @mattdilfon Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey Hope in Gossip Girl S2 Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey Hope in Gossip Girl S2 https://t.co/8CfNOmOqiw

Emily is an American actress and started out as a child actress on the ABC show Revenge. She also starred in Code Black.

Emily was also seen in the Netflix films The Babysitter and The Babysitter: Killer Queen. She was seen as Snakebite Andi in the 2019 film Doctor Sleep. She plays Audrey in season 2.

7) Evan Mock as Aki Menzies

🚬 @mattdilfon Evan Mock as Aki Menzies in Gossip Girl S2 Evan Mock as Aki Menzies in Gossip Girl S2 https://t.co/Gk4RuygN6t

The American model, actor, and skateboarder made his acting debut with the show. He gained recognition after Frank Ocean shared a video of Evan skating.

He has worked with brands such as Louis Vuitton, and appeared in ad campaigns for designers like Paco Rabanne and Giuseppe Zanotti.

8) Whitney Peak as Zoya Lott

🚬 @mattdilfon Whitney Peak as Zoya Lott in Gossip Girl S2 Whitney Peak as Zoya Lott in Gossip Girl S2 https://t.co/9pESblTY74

The Ugandan-Canadian actress has appeared in some prolific shows such as Home Before Dark and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. She was also seen in the lead role in the Disney+ film Hocus Pocus 2.

9) Grace Duah as Shan Barnes

minh® @minhteaspice Shan Barnes from Shan Barnes from #GossipGirl played by Grace Duah is so beautiful; and she never lies. ✨Shan Barnes from #GossipGirl played by Grace Duah is so beautiful; and she never lies.✨ https://t.co/m2aJEA2S3c

She is best known for her role in Want This. She had a minor role in the first season, but is reportedly returning in season 2 of Gossip Girl as a regular cast member.

The cast of the show is young and are fairly new faces, so viewers have expectations and excitement for the new season airing on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

