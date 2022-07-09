Control Z Season 3 recap/review: Intensely woven and more thrilling than ever

Control Z Season 3 finally debuted on Wednesday, July 6 on Netflix. Fans of the teen thriller drama series had been eagerly waiting for Season 3 as the second season left them with many questions.

The official Netflix synopsis for Control Z Season 3 reads:

"Immediately after Susana’s accidental death, the group makes a pact to keep their involvement a secret and never speak of it again. 15 months later, the group is about to graduate and achieve their dreams."

It continues:

"Everything is looking good for them until @todostussecretos reactivates and threatens to take away what they love most: their bright and shiny future. Once again, it’s up to Sofia to find out who’s behind this new threat before it’s too late."

The show has started to get a lot of positive attention and responses from both critics and viewers. People love the show for its gripping storyline, stirring plot twists, and absorbing acting from the lead actors.

So, without further delay, let's jump right in and find out how Control Z Season 3 has turned out and what viewers can expect from it.

Recap/Review of Control Z Season 3

An engrossing storyline woven with astounding plot twists, elevated by brilliant direction

A still from Control Z Season 3, currently streaming on Netflix (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

Control Z Season 3 is arguably the most thrilling season of the series and it is fabricated with several intriguing plot twists and shocking revelations. The writers of Season 3 have done a brilliant job in presenting the story in an arresting way, which is bound to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The events in the season are layered in a way that creates a tense and highly suspicious atmosphere from the very beginning till the very end of Season 3. Similarly, the character arcs, too, are layered which gives them more dimension and depth.

The new season picks up right where the second season left the audience — the shocking fall of Susana from the rooftop. In Control Z Season 3, the characters are seen trying their best to forget this traumatizing experience. However, they ultimately fail as the accident still haunts them in the form of @allyoursecrets.

As the synopsis said, @allyoursecrets is someone who will be seen blackmailing the teens throughout the season.

Another highlight of Season 3's storyline is the case of the missing body. Susana's dead body surprisingly vanishes from the accident spot, rattling the group even more and making them frantic. However, viewers later found out that Javi's father had moved the body from the spot after Javi went to him in a frantic and confused state.

Yet, the problem doesn't end there.

The real danger of Control Z Season 3 is the blackmailer who is seen going to unthinkable lengths to make the group's life absolutely miserable. In the latter part of the season, viewers found out that the blackmailer was Bruno, who went to prison after he took the blame for Raúl in exchange of money and safety.

However, when Raúl failed to keep up with his side of the bargain, Bruno faced a number of difficulties in prison. The latter's difficulties continued even when he got out of prison and thus, decided to make Raúl's life a living hell. Bruno got the golden opportunity to do exactly that when he hacked Raúl's phone and got all the information about Susana’s unfortunate death.

However, once Sofía began investigating the case, Bruno’s identity as @allyoursecrets was revealed to her.

In the end, Bruno was seen getting what he deserved for his sinister actions. Meanwhile, the teen group were seen confessing all the truths about the night on the rooftop.

Directors of Control Z Season 3 have to be praised for depicting complex and thrilling scenes in a well-rounded manner. They also deserve praise for keeping the well-built tension between the characters throughout the season. The way in which they captured and presented several intense scenes, including the scene when Sofía confronts Bruno, is absolutely noteworthy.

It is safe to say that the audience can expect an exhilarating and quite arresting rollercoaster ride from Control Z Season 3.

Absorbing acting performances from the lead cast members

The lead cast members of Control Z Season 3 have done a brilliant job in portraying their characters. The cast of the show includes Ana Valeria Becerril, Yankel Stevan, Michael Ronda, Samantha Acuña, Andrés Baida, Macarena García, Patricio Gallardo, Mauro Sánchez Navarro and Ana Sofía Gatica.

The actors are raw and quite real in their portrayal of the complicated characters. Ana Valeria Becerril as Sofía and Yankel Stevan as Raúl are especially riveting to witness. They are absolutely believable and have carried their characters throughout with utmost care and intensity.

Michael Ronda as Javi has also done a marvelous job in portraying the complicated yet quite subtle character. His acting is especially noteworthy in scenes such as the one with his father, where he had to ask him for help. He has done a great job even in the scene where Sofía confronts him about Susana’s body.

The acting performances of the lead actors have definitely taken the story to another level.

Don't forget to catch Control Z Season 3, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

